Global Online Gambling Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Online Gambling Market Research Report- Forecast 2022

Market Scope

Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts that the worldwide market of Online Gambling is expected to strike a 22% CAGR across the assessment period of 2016 to 2022 and attain a valuation of about USD 3.1 Billion by 2022.

The growth in the adoption of smartphones is transforming the online gambling market as most of the betting and casino consumers are using smartphones to play the games and earn real money. In recent years, online gambling service providers have also incorporated social media platforms, such as YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram to attract new customers.

The adoption of virtual currency such as cryptocurrency in the gambling market by gambling vendors is a major trend in the global mobile gambling market. For instance, the mobile gambling market in Nevada accepts cryptocurrency or virtual money from the players. The integration of virtual money in the gambling market has reduced the risk of security concerns related to cash transactions. The online cash transactions help gambling vendors to distribute the prize money in the form of redeemable coupons, which can be used to play other games as well. It also provides customer spending history to gambling providers who help them to customize their marketing strategy.

The increasing interest of mobile gambling among youngsters, development of infrastructure, increasing foreign investments, legalization of mobile gambling in various countries across the world, and relaxation of government regulations and policies are some of the drivers of the growth of the mobile gambling market.

However, security issues related to online payments in mobile gambling and rising addictive behavior which may affect the low-income population as they may not be able to afford losses, are some of the factors which may hinder the growth of the mobile gambling market. The global online gambling market has been analyzed for five regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

