Waterproofing Membranes – Global Market Research Report 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Waterproofing Membrane Market is accounted for $12.84 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $100.10 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2017 to 2026. Some of the key factors such as growth in building & construction industry, rising demand in mining and increasing water and waste management industry are boosting the market growth. Moreover, growing need for water management activities will provide ample opportunities for market growth. However, price fluctuation of raw materials is restraining the market growth.

Waterproofing membrane is a thin layer of water tight material applied continuously over a firm surface, so that water doesn’t pass through the membrane. Waterproofing is a necessary activity as it helps in maintaining the structural integrity of a foundation. Waterproofing membranes find a host of applications including roofs, wet rooms, water and sewage treatment plants, building foundation and retaining walls, balconies, stadium stands, parking areas, bridge decks, water tank linings, and tunnels.

By Application, Liquid Applied Membranes segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period due to its low cost and high efficiency. Liquid Applied Membranes offer, durability elongation and strength against harsh weather climate and is best suited for roofing. By Geography, Europe dominated the largest market share due to growing concerns about water and waste management drive the growth in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Waterproofing Membrane market include SIKA AG, Saint-Gobain, Paul Bauder, Mapei, Johns Manville, GAF Materials Corporation, Fosroc, Dow Chemcial, BASF, Kemper System America, Inc., Pidilite Industries Ltd, DuPont, Alchimica Building Chemicals, CICO Technologies Limited and Maris Polymers.

Raw Materials Covered:

• Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

• Modified Bitumen

• Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Thermoplastic Olefin(TPO)

• High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)

• Cementitious

• Polyacrylic

• Polyurethane

• Bitumen

• PU Blend Acrylic

• Polymer Modified Cement

• Other Raw Materials

Types Covered:

• Sheet Membranes

• Liquid Applied Membranes

Applications Covered:

• Roofing & Walls

• Building Structures

• Waste & Water Management

• Pool

• Tunnel Liners

• Bridges & Highways

• Landfills & Tunnels

• Car Park Deck &Terrace

• Basement

• Wet area

• Mining Application

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

