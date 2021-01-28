Global IP Video Surveillance Market Research Report2020-2026

IP Video Surveillance Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its new research report, states that the global IP video surveillance market is lucrative and expected to grow exponentially by 2022, recording a striking CAGR throughout the forecast period 2015-2022. MRFR also predicts that the IP video surveillance market might reach approximately USD 25.46 billion by 2023_ registering approximately 12.42% CAGR throughout the period.

Drivers and Restraints

The IP video surveillance is a cutting edge of surveillance technology. The IP video surveillance is connected to a wireless network in which video surveillance can be installed virtually anywhere without cabling. The past decade has observed significant growth in IP video surveillance. Increasing demand for real-time video access, advancement in IP-based technology, the rising requirements of public safety, and the need for reducing the complexity of cabling are driving IP video surveillance. Furthermore, emerging smart city projects will create opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

The global IP Video Surveillance market is analyzed on the basis of component and application. Based on the component, the IP video surveillance market is bifurcated into hardware and software. The hardware component comprises of monitors, cameras, and servers. The software component comprises of video analytics and video management. The further hardware segment is divided into monitors, cameras, and servers. And the software segment is categorized as video analytics and video management. The hardware segment accounted for the largest market share in the past few years and is slated to record a market value of USD 6,138.91 million during the forecast period. The software segment is the second-highest valued segment and is poised to register a high CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The global IP Video Surveillance market, on the basis of the region, is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the IP Video Surveillance market in North America is expected to observe significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

U.S and Canada are poised to drive the growth of the North American IP video surveillance market owing to the presence of a large number of established market players. North America also has well-established infrastructure, which enables the higher penetration of devices and ultimately provides better connectivity. The increasing the need for innovations and advancements in technology are other major factors accountable for the growth of the IP Video Surveillance market.

