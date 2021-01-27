Immunoprecipitation Market by Size, Status and Forecast 2023 key players

It is estimated that the global immunoprecipitation market is expected to hold a market value of USD 562 million and register a CAGR ~ 5.2% during the forecast period of 2018–2023. The method of precipitating a protein antigen from a solution by using an antibody that exactly binds to that particular protein is known as immunoprecipitation.

This technique can be used for isolation and concentration of a particular protein from a sample that contains thousands of different proteins. A growing number of research activities in the life sciences sector and rising need to identify antigens associated with autoimmune diseases are driving the market growth.

According to a report published by the British Society of Immunology in March 2016, more than 80 autoimmune diseases have been identified. Furthermore, increasing investments by governments and industries, rising biotechnology research across the globe, and growing awareness about personalized therapeutics is fueling the market growth.

The global immunoprecipitation market is currently dominated by many market players. The key players in the market are involved in new product launches and strategic collaborations to strengthen its market position. For instance, in January 2018, Abcam plc entered into a strategic agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, a leading biotech company, under which Abcam received the exclusive rights to the product portfolio of Spring, that consists of 243 recombinant rabbit monoclonal antibodies and 500 additional antibody products.

