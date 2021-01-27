Biometrics in Government Market 2021 Analysis, Business Growth, Regional Trends and Forecast 2025

Market Research Future published a research report on “Biometrics in Government Market Research Report – Global Forecast to 2025” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Market Overview:

The Global Biometrics in Government Market is expected to reach USD 16252.2 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 17.09% during the forecast period. Market Research Future (MRFR), in its report, envelops segmentations and drivers to provide a better glimpse of the market in the coming years. Over the last decade, there have been rapid developments in the biometrics. The use of biometrics has been widely adopted in the government, especially for supporting law and enforcement agencies.

The biometrics solutions adopted by government primarily include automatic fingerprint identification system (AFIS) for the processing, storing, and searching criminal records. In addition, the biometrics solutions have started being utilized in border control agencies, and e-passport and e-visa services.

Key Players

The key players of global Biometrics In Government Market are Gemalto NV (Netherlands), HID Global Corporation (US), Aware Inc (US), BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd (India), NEC Corporation (Japan), Jenetric GmbH (Germany), Innovatrics (Slovakia), IDEMIA (France), and id3 Technologies (France), among others.

Global Biometrics in Government Market – Segmentations

By Type : Fingerprint identification, DNA analysis, iris Recognition, face recognition, and voice recognition

: Fingerprint identification, DNA analysis, iris Recognition, face recognition, and voice recognition By Application : Border control, public safety, e-passport, voter registration, latent fingerprint matching, national id, e-visas, and healthcare and welfare

: Border control, public safety, e-passport, voter registration, latent fingerprint matching, national id, e-visas, and healthcare and welfare By Region: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world

Global Biometrics in Government Market – Regional Analysis

The global biometrics in government market, by region, has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to dominate the biometrics in government market during the forecast period due to the adoption of biometrics by the North American countries is remarkably high and both the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Defense (DoD) are increasingly integrating a range of biometric technologies for immigration & border management, law enforcement, intelligence & counterterrorism, access control, and credentialing

