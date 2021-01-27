Ophthalmic Lasers Market: Historical, Current and Projected Market Size, Competitive landscape & Forecast 2023

Market Synopsis

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the Ophthalmic Lasers Market is anticipated to acquire significant market value, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

The growing prevalence of ophthalmic disorders like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal disorders, and others are anticipated to be key factors in driving the ophthalmic lasers market 2020. The rising geriatric population is likely to be easily infected with such diseases, which is anticipated to be another significant factor in increasing the demand for ophthalmic procedures and develop the market. Furthermore, efficient treatment methods are anticipated to increase the requirement for ophthalmic lasers and boost the market. The growing R & D expenditure and the ongoing development in the field are likely to increase the demand for ophthalmic lasers and favor the market growth during the forecast period.

On the flip side, the prices associated with ophthalmic procedures are anticipated to hamper the market growth. However, increasing regulatory approvals along with above-mentioned factors are predicted to counter the impeding factors and boost the market in the coming period.

