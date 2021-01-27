Global Managed Mobility Services Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The global market for managed mobility services has been segmented into type and end-user.

By type, the global managed mobility services market has been segmented into mobile device management, application management, security management, support, and maintenance. Mobile device management led the market for managed mobility services, reaching USD 1,719.1 million in 2017, and application management is projected to expand by 32.56% at the fastest CAGR.

ALSO READ : https://techfuture843811299.wordpress.com/2021/01/15/managed-mobility-services-market-global-size-company-profiles-segments-landscape-demand-and-trends/

Mobile device management is referred to as security software used by the company’s IT department to monitor, manage, and secure employee devices from theft and other malicious attacks. Mobile devices are used by employees across various mobile service providers and across multiple operating systems used in the company. The mobile device management segment is projected to have the largest market share. Due to an increase in the number of BYODs adopted by companies to achieve a competitive advantage. Mobile device management is expected to expand due to the high use of mobile devices to access business content. It is also predicted that the security function will increase growth opportunities with a high CAGR during the assessment period.

ALSO READ : http://techfuture.unblog.fr/2021/01/15/managed-mobility-services-market-leading-players-regional-analysis-and-global-industry-forecast/

Application management relates to the process or practice of maintaining, managing the operation, upgrading the application to the latest version, and during its life cycle. Application lifecycle management, application portfolio management, and application performance management are the main functions of application management. The factors propelling the growth of the application management function include the growing adoption of ready-made solutions and an increasing number of organizations that adopt ready-made solutions to maintain application management services.

By the end-user, the global managed mobility services market has been segmented into healthcare, hospitality, retail, entertainment, transportation, and consumer utility services, financial services, media & entertainment, travel & hospitality, and others. The IT & telecommunications industry dominated the global market for managed mobility services, hitting USD 1,094.4 million in 2017. Health care is also rising at CAGR of 34.46%.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/remote-weapon-stations-market-analysis-with-top-key-players-share-size-growth-forecast-2026-2021-01-21

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/pemphigus-market-research-analysis-strategies-business-plan-revenue-forecast-by-2023-2021-01-20

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/iot-chips-market-industry-analysis-size-share-covid-19-analysis-growth-trends-and-forecast-year-2025-2021-01-19

Contact:

Market Research Future

528, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028, Maharashtra, India

Email: [email protected]

https://primefeed.in/