Data Encryption Market Growth Rate, Trends, Analysis, Future Scope, Size, Share, Forecast To 2023

Global Data Encryption Market Research Report, End-user (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing), Method (Asymmetric, Symmetric), Organization Size (Large Organizations), Deployment (On Premise)– Forecast till 2023

Market Synopsis

The growing advancement of data-centered technology and the increasing adoption of electronics data-driven equipment in the market are propelling the data encryption market 2020. The rise in cyber threats, cyber-attacks, and data increase across the globe has compelled the enterprises to secure the data and take necessary precautions to protect the confidential data. Growing digitalization has resulted in a rise in the generation of new data every day, which is confidential and requires to be protected from the cyber-attacks. The call for the protection of personal and sensitive information produced using electric equipment has led to the proliferation of data encryption market. However, unawareness about data encryption solutions and intricacy in integrating them are the major factors that are impeding the enlargement of the market.

Recently, the number of data theft has been on a perpetual increase and data destruction has reached an alarming lap. Several consortia and government bodies have been a victim to the mischievous attacks by fraudulent which has led to a huge loss of money and at times leading to bankruptcy. Owing to the increased adoption of cloud technology, the companies have begun to accumulate data remotely on the cloud. There is an urgent requirement for protecting the data stored on the cloud as well as transferred to the cloud. Data encryption is the best method to resolve the data security issue.

Global Data Encryption Market Segmentation

The global data encryption market is segregated on the basis of deployment, method, organization size, end-user, and region.

On the basis of deployment, the global data encryption market is segregated on the basis of on-premise and on-cloud.

On the basis of the method, the global data encryption market is segregated on the basis of asymmetric and symmetric.

On the basis of organization size, the global data encryption market is classified on the basis of small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

On the basis of end-user, the global data encryption market is segregated on the basis of healthcare, BFSI, IT and telecom, aerospace and defense, manufacturing, automotive, and others.

On the basis of region, the global data encryption market is segregated on the basis of Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World.

Global Data Encryption Market Regional Segmentation

The regional analysis of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World has been performed.

North America is estimated to lead the global data encryption market. The existence of established competitors in the region is providing data encryption solutions in the US, which is expanding the market at a very fast pace. The development in technology, and increased adoption of electronic equipment and the need to secure them is also estimated to be the key drivers of the global data encryption in the region.

The APAC region is estimated to expand at a very fast rate during the review period. Growing digitization and adoption of cloud technology has resulted to increase in the amount of data getting handles in emerging economies like India, China, and Japan which is estimated to grow the demand in the region.

Europe is estimated to participate significantly in the global data encryption market during the review period. The technological development and presence of major players like Gemalto in the region are likely to bring a positive impact on the growth of the global data encryption market.

Global Data Encryption Market Key Players

The eminent players of global data encryption market are Microsoft Corporation, (US), IBM Corporation (US), Symantec Corporation (US), Intel Security (US), HP (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Gemalto (The Netherlands), Netapp Inc. (US), FireEye, Inc. (US) and Vormetric Inc. (US).

