Account Payable Market By Existing Services, Growing Demand, Top Industries, Size and Share, Forecast 2025

Market Scope

The global account payable market is expected to expand at 11.4% CAGR during the forecast period, to reach USD 3.63 billion in 2025.

The transition in the method of payments among enterprises, move towards digitization, automation of various processes, and rise of fraud and its impact are major drivers of the market. Rising payment of electronic transfers of payment and payment through credit cards can influence the global account payable market growth. This can be attributed to encryption of critical data in electronic payments and simplicity in transferring money through this method.

The rapid industrialization and investments of business-to-business (B2B) companies in account payable software to serve their clients can play a huge role in the global account payable industry.

Segmentation

The global account payable software market has been segmented by component, deployment, enterprise size, and vertical.

By component, the account payable market has been segmented into solutions and services. The services segment includes professional and managed services offered by solution providers; these services include training & consulting and support & maintenance. Among the two, the solution segment accounted for the largest share in the overall market in 2018. A large number of industry verticals are employing the software for management of their daily transactions, thus driving the segment growth.

Based on enterprise size, the account payable market has been segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. The small & medium enterprises segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on deployment, the account payable market has been segmented into on-premise and cloud-based segments. The cloud-based segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period among the two.

