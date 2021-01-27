Global Drones Market Research Report – Forecast to 2027

” Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The key players in the market of drone’s are- General Atomics (U.S.), Aurora Flight (U.S), AeroVironment Inc. (U.S.), BAE Systems PLC (U.K.), Denel Dynamics (South Africa), Draganfly (Canada), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Northrop Grumman (U.S.), DJI (China) among others, are profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global Drones market.

DJI expects its sales will reach RMB 18 billion ($2.7 billion) in 2017. Sales in 2016 increased by 65% year on year breaking the RMB 1 billion point. Consumer drones accounted for 80% of the profit. In 2018, DJI is planning on expanding its staff with special attention to the agriculture sector. The company has recently upped its stakes in the agricultural drone area by lowering the price of its drones by 12%

Drones Market Global Market – Overview

Drones or Unmanned Arial Vehicles (UAV) are a type of aircraft that is controlled by pilots remotely. These aircraft can be programmed for specific and critical missions. These drones provide ultimate accuracy and help to complete the mission with minimum error and lesser damage to human lives. Drones play very important role in the defence sector of any country, as it can give optimum result without loss of human life. Draganfly showcased the new drone for law enforcement agencies in US. Technological advancement in the defence sector is driving the market. Aurora Flight announced launch of world’s fastest 3D printed drone is ready for flight. This drones can reach speed of 150MPH.

Industry News

January 2018, Drone deliveries: Tech giants using Australia as a drone testbed, including Google’s Project Wing. Alphabet’s research and development facility, formerly known as Google X, launched two commercial drone delivery trials in Australia. The trials, as part of the company’s Project Wing, have seen deliveries of Guzman y Gomez Mexican food and healthcare and over-the-counter medicine from Chemist Warehouse delivered to residents in Queanbeyan, New South Wales, and Canberra.

January 2018, Indian Railways to go hi-tech, will soon use drones for crowd management at stations. Indian Railways is all set to get eyes in the sky as it prepares to launch drones over stations across the country in a bid to regulate passengers. The drones are expected to help officials control crowds at railway stations better – especially during festival seasons when major cities see a rise in footfall. The bird’s eye view will help in better regulation of people and identify potentially dangerous situations in and around stations in the country. A trial has already been completed and Railways has put these machines to use in three divisions in Jabalpur

December 2017, US Military tests system for on-demand 3D-printed drones. The US Army is partnering with the Marine Corps on a test project that lets troops 3D-print particular drone parts from a tablet-based catalog, which could eventually lead to manufacturing UAVs customized to the mission. The software catalog setup lets military units print out an unmanned aircraft system for specific missions. The Army Research Laboratory expects the turnaround time to create UAV parts to be anywhere from minutes to hours, rather than days or weeks.

December 2017, Boeing unveils a drone capable of landing on an aircraft carrier, as Navy competition heats up. Boeing recently offered a first glimpse of its newest military aircraft, a large, stingray-shaped drone it hopes will win an intense Navy competition to build an uncrewed aircraft capable of landing on an aircraft carrier. In addition to Boeing, two of the Pentagon’s top suppliers, General Atomics and Lockheed Martin, are also vying for a contract to build as many as 76 of the vehicles that would become operational in the mid-2020s.

Drones Market Global Market – Segmentation

Segmentation by Drones Type: very small drones, small drones, medium drones, and large drones

Segmentation by Applications: Aerospace and defence, agriculture, transportation, inspection and monitoring, media and entertainment, government.

Segmentation by region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Drones Market Global Market – Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the market of Drones. The main reason behind this is investment of government in defence sector. Europe stands as second biggest market. PwC has launched a UK drone team as it eyes increasing demand from investors, local authorities and companies for real-time data that can be more easily obtained by unmanned flight systems than by humans. Asia-Pacific stands as third biggest market for Drones. UK firm building autonomous drone which will get you from Heathrow to central London in 12 minutes. The Shenzhen-based drone maker, DJI is currently the world’s top seller of consumer drones, with a global market share of 70%

