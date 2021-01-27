Insulated Shipping Packaging Market 2021: Industry Size, Share, Overview, Growth Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Segmentation and Forecast Research

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Insulated Shipping Packaging Market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights the market size and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also presents a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global insulated shipping packaging market by product, application, material, and region.

Market Highlights

Global Insulated Shipping Packaging Market is projected to be valued at approximately USD 3 Billion by 2026, at 5% CAGR during the forecast period, 2020-2026. Insulated shipping packaging solutions are a type of packaging used to ship temperature-sensitive products such as foods, pharmaceuticals, organs, blood, biologic materials, and chemicals. They are used as part of a cold chain to help maintain product freshness and efficacy. Ease of fabrication and transportation, cost-effectiveness, good mechanical strength, and high resistance to heat transfer are some of the features possessed by insulated shipping packaging materials, which are anticipated to boost the growth of the insulated shipping packaging market.

Based on region, the insulated shipping packaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market for insulated packaging. This growth is attributable to the growing population in the region. The other reasons, leading to the high market share in Asia-Pacific are the growing manufacturing sector and increasing e-commerce businesses in the region. In Asia-Pacific, China and India are supposed to be the leading regional contributors in the insulated packaging market due to improved economic conditions and changing consumer lifestyle.

The global insulated shipping packaging market has been segmented based on product, application, and material. Based on product, the global market is divided into boxes and containers. The containers product segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the market during the forecast period. The use of containers is expected to increase because of climatic changes and increasing health issues. Based on application, the global insulated shipping packaging market is segmented into food & beverage, industrial goods, personal care, and others. Food & beverage is the largest sector and contains a significantly large share in the global market because of the rising disposable income of people, changing lifestyle, and overall growth in population. Based on material, the global insulated shipping packaging market has been divided into plastic, wood, glass, and others. The others material segment includes steel and timber. Plastic packaging is required for products to be stored under a controlled pressure and temperature range. At the same time, glass is used in the packaging of cosmetics, vaccines, and beverages to maintain their properties and the overall quality.

Global Insulated Shipping Packaging Market is expected to register a 5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Players

Key industry participants in the insulated shipping packaging industry include Amcor PLC (Australia), Cryopak (US), Davis Core & Pad Company (US), DS Smith PLC (UK), DuPont (US), Innovative Energy, Inc. (US), Marko Foam Products, Inc. (US), Providence Packaging (US), Sonoco Products Company (US), The Wool Packaging Company Limited (UK), Thermal Packaging Solutions (UK) , Insulated Products Corporation (US), and Exeltainer (Spain).

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Research

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Market Capacity Estimation

3.4 Forecast Model

3.5 List Of Assumptions

3.6 Limitations Of The Study

4 Market Insights

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Drivers

5.3 Market Restraints

5.4 Market Opportunities

5.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.5.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.5.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.5.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.5.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.5.5 Intensity Of Rivalry

5.6 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

………..

