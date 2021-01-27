Telecom Billing and Revenue Management – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market is expected to reach $25.22 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market include Amdocs, Netcracker, CSG Systems International, Oracle, Ericsson, Huawei, Cerillion, Mahindra Comviva, Optiva, Comarch S.A, Nokia, SAP, HPE, Openet, and Intracom Telecom.

The growing number of cellular or mobile subscribers, the evolution of CSPs to DSPs, and increasing complexities in revenue sharing across the telecom ecosystem are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the presence of stringent telecom regulations and lack of technical proficiency in implementing billing and revenue assurance solutions are hampering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/telecom-billing-and-revenue-management-market/request-sample

The telecom billing and revenue management solutions and services are used by various communication services providers across the world to grow their revenue by enhancing telecom networks. Such solutions and services empower the telecom service providers in fraud management and fraud detection resulting in decreased operational costs. Additionally, these telecom billing and revenue management solutions and services help telecom service providers in introducing new services in the market together with improving customer experience with real-time account recharging services. Moreover, with the rise in networks, services, and solutions, telecom operators sustain high operational costs. Therefore, growing operating costs are producing demand for advanced telecom billing and revenue management solutions.

Based on the deployment, the on-premises segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the maintenance and support, high-end IT and networking infrastructure. On-premises telecom billing and revenue management solutions are also known as customer premises solutions. This is the most demanded, traditional, and popular deployment type among operators. The majority of telecom operators stick to on-premises systems, as the infrastructure is already present and can be reused, thereby saving a substantial amount on infrastructural change.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/telecom-billing-and-revenue-management-market

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the large-scale implementations in the telecom industry over the last decade. Some of the top companies, such as HPE and Enghouse Networks, are headquartered in North America. Mobile penetration in the region is very high. As the telecom industry in North America is more saturated than other regions, there is a high demand for telecom billing and revenue management solutions.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/telecom-billing-and-revenue-management-market

Types Covered:

• Telecom Billing

• Cloud Billing

• IoT Billing

Solutions Covered:

• Software

• Services

Operators Covered:

• Mobile Operators

• Cable Network Providers

• Internet Service Providers

• Satellite Communication Providers

Deployments Covered:

• On-Premises

• Cloud

• Hybrid

Organization Sizes Covered:

• Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

• Large Enterprises

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com

https://primefeed.in/