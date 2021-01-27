Global Educational Games Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

Educational game is computer software, the primary purpose of which is teaching or self-learning. Educational software is the developmental and non-developmental software which are specifically used for education. It also reflects on the technical and also instructional design for developing the courseware or educational application.

In 2018, the global Educational Games market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Educational Games status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Educational Games development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

LeapFrog Enterprises

Scholastic

The Learning Company

Neusoft

Wisedu

Jucheng

Kingsun

Hongen

Guangdong Dongtian Digital Technology

Zhengfang Software

Kingosoft

Beijing China Education Star Technology

IntelHouse Technology

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

K-12 Educational Game

University Education Game

Adult Education Game

Elderly Education Game

Market segment by Application, split into

Quality-oriented Education

Examination-oriented Education

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Educational Games status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Educational Games development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Educational Games are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

