Chlor-Alkali Industry – Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Regional Outlook by 2023

Market Definition and Growth Factors:

Chlor-Alkali Market size is anticipated to surpass USD 110 Billion by 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Caustic soda, chlorine and soda ash are some of the most important and widely in demand chemical compounds in the modern industrial scenario and chlor-alkali is a scientific procedure to manufacture these compounds and their derivatives through the electrolysis of saltwater. Caustic soda has a vast market and is the largest segment of the chlor-alkali market, followed by chlorine. Wide applications of caustic soda in food processing and pulp & paper attributes to its high demand.

Chlorine and its derivatives witness high demand in the petrochemical industry especially in the production of PVC, Polycarbonates, Chloro-Methane/ HCFC/PTFE, Propylene Oxide/Glycol, Epichlorohydrin, methylene diphenyl diisocyanate and toluene diisocyanate, titanium oxide, CaCl2 etc. Chloro-alkali market is also expected to expand as rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income, and population growth lead to an upsurge of demand for petrochemical products.

Automotive, construction, pulp & paper, and food & beverage are industries that create a major end use market for chlor-alkali. The expansion of these industries would in turn augment the growth of chlor-alkali market. For instance, increasing demand for aluminum is from a booming alumina industry will create commendable growth avenue for caustic soda market and in turn for the chlor-alkali industry. Automotive and construction industry will create expanded demand for glass which will in turn drive the soda ash market. Stringent environmental norms and energy-intensive production processes can somewhat dampen the chlor-alkali market growth but for now the demand from end user industries are too strong for the negative growth factors to take effect.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players operating in the global Chlor-Alkali market are:

Solvay SA,

Olin Corporation,

Axiall Corporation,

Akzo Nobel NV,

Bayer AG,

Covestro AG,

Tosoh Corporation,

Tata Chemicals Ltd,

Tronox Limited,

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd.

Industry News:

Braskem, a Brazilian petrochemical company recently announced its plans to restart its two plants in Alagoas in 2020. The plants were shut down when the company could not procure feedstock brine due to the closing of a salt mine from where the salt was procured. As a result, the company had to shut down its chlor-alkali plant and an ethylene dichloride (EDC) unit. However, the company will now be reopening all these units as it plans to ship salt from nearby state of Rio Grande do Norte. The process is expected to take place during the first half of 2020. The salt mine was closed down as it was causing damage to the buildings in the area. However, Braskem is looking for a more permanent solution than shipping salt by extracting salt from the existing reserve from a site outside of the neighborhoods that were being affected.

Segmentation:

The Chlor-Alkali Market has been dissected on the basis of product type and application.

By product type, the chlor-alkali market has been segmented into caustic soda, chlorine and soda ash.

By application, the market has been classified into food processing, organic chemicals, paper & pulp, isocyanates & oxygenates, metallurgy, EDC/PVC, textiles, water treatment, soaps & detergents, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific, region where the automotive and construction industries are thriving, registered a dominant position in the global chlor-alkali market in 2018, and held a 50% share in the market. Increasing demand for PVC and isocyanates from construction and automotive industry, increasing aluminum production and growth of paper and pulp industry in countries like China, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia are anticipated to be factors that will drive chlor-alkali market expansion in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.

North America is projected to be the second largest region creating a potent demand for chlor-alkali products. The growth of the chlor-alkali market is driven by increasing demand for water treatment chemicals, PVC and isocyanates in the U.S. However, stringent environmental regulations and high energy consumption are expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

