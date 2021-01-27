Optical Transceiver Market 2021 Worldwide Industry Analysis, Size, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Optical Transceiver Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Synopsis

In its research report, Market Research Future (MRFR), emphasizes that the global market 2020 is slated to grow exponentially over the assessment period, securing a significant market valuation and a healthy CAGR over the review period.

Drivers and Restraints

The optical transceiver market is slated to expand at a significant pace because of growth in fiber optical network adoption. The major factors driving the growth of the optical transceiver market include rising internet data traffic, increasing demand for smartphones and other smart devices, and increasing cloud-based services adoption. The business is, however, limited by the lack of network availability. At the other hand, the industry is witnessing several opportunities in developing cheaper and more effective transceivers, and development in the Internet of Things marketing. The Optical Transceiver Market is expected to show significant growth rate and is expected to reach maturity by 2025.

Competitive Overview

The key market players operating in the global optical transceiver market as identified by MRFR are Lumentum Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Source Photonics, Inc (U.S.),Finisar Corporation (U.S.), Accelink Technologies Co., Ltd (China), Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (U.S.), Oclaro Inc. (U.S.), Foxconn Electronics Inc. (Taiwan), Fujitsu Optical Components Ltd. (Japan), NeoPhotonics Corporation (U.S.), Reflex Photonics Inc (Canada), among others.

Other vendors include Perle Systems (Canada), Smartoptics (Norway), FS.COM (U.S.), Broadcom Corporation (U.S.), Precision Optical Transceivers, Inc (U.S.), Curvature (U.S.), Ruckus Networks (U.S.), GBC Photonics (Poland), integra optics (U.S.), AimValley B.V. (The Netherlands), Moog Protokraft (U.S.), PennWell Corporation (U.S.) Laird Technologies, Inc (U.S.), PeakOptical (Denmark), Into Networks B.V. (the Netherlands), Sandstone Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd (Japan), among others.

Segmental Analysis

Based on the the fiber type, the market is bifurcated into Single-mode SFP, and multimode SFP

On the basis of data rate, the optical transceiver market is segmented into 40 to 100 Gbps, 10 to 40 Gbps, less than 10Gbps, more than 100 Gbps

On the basis of end-user, the optical transceiver market is divided into enterprises, telecommunication, and data centers

On the basis of form factor, the optical transceiver market is segmented into SFP28, SFP, SFP+, QSFP, CXP, QSFP+, CFP, QSFP28, and others

On the basis of configuration, the optical transceiver market is bifurcated into half-duplex and full-duplex mode.

Regional Analysis

The global business regional analysis was conducted in four major regions including Asia Pacific , North America, Europe and the rest of the world.

The market is currently highly dominated by North America amongst the regions listed above. North America is a technologically advanced area, and the growing advance in the field of optical networks marks the development of the demand for optical transceivers. Another explanation for North America’s high market share is the growing proliferation of data centers and the consequent amount of unstructured data. In addition, the key vendors invest heavily in research & development are also helping the market to develop at an accelerated pace.

Asia Pacific has a large concentration of manufacturing companies that produce electronic components. Economic conditions have changed in countries such as India and China, where the government is taking initiatives to improve network infrastructure through the introduction of optical fiber networks and the development of data centers throughout the world. It is predicted that Asia Pacific will have the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

On the other hand, in terms of market share in the optical transceiver market Europe has successfully captured the second position. Europe is, along with North America, a technologically advanced country with developed economies such as Germany, the UK and France. However, Asia Pacific is slated to show the major growth rate during the forecast period.

