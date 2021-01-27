Kombucha Market, Growth of Forecast to 2023

With the trend of healthy diet and lifestyle increasing in Europe as well, as a market, Europe is projected to have substantial growth over the forecast period. In this region, the biggest markets include France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom (UK).According to the report, Asia Pacific market is gaining traction due to changing consumption pattern and lifestyle in developing countries. Growing health-conscious population and increasing awareness for the product are boosting the growth of the Kombucha market in this region.

