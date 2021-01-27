Artificial Turf Market – Size, Growth, Trends, and Regional Outlook by 2023

An Overview of the COVID-19 Impact on This Market:

Artificial turf can be defined as a synthetic alternative for natural grasses. This is known for its high durability, low maintenance, aesthetic appeal, no irrigation requirements, better weather resistance, and others. Such features have triggered a huge demand for it from several sectors like football, rugby, golf, and others. It is also getting cognizance from the residential sector where landscaping has become a big issue. It can be used for lawns, colony gardens, terrace, and others. For the non-residential sector, this turf can be used in areas like school playgrounds, industrial lawns, road-side pavement & vertical gardens, and commercial landscapes like in shopping mall lawns and wall claddings. The grass fibers found on the turf are made of polymers like polypropylene, polyethylene, and polyamides. The global market for artificial turf has the potential to garner better growth possibilities with an impressive CAGR between 2016 and 2023. Market Research Future (MRFR) is considering that time period as the forecast period.

But the high cost associated with its initial installation can hold back the market growth. Its environmental impact is also of concern. However, the manufacturers are claiming that the impact is much low since the product is recyclable. The market also includes other factors like stringent government regulations that can impact the intake of the product. Higher heat build-up than the natural grass turf is also a major concern for the growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Eminent players in the market for artificial turf are taking part by launching their own product lines and developing several strategies to improve their market performance. According to the MRFR report, these companies are:

GreenFields BV

Altius Sports & Leisure Pvt. Ltd (Shaw Sports Turf (US), DowDuPont (US), Tarkett (France), Controlled Products LLC (US), Victoria PLC (UK), Sport Group (UK), Act Global (US), TenCate Grass (The Netherlands), Matrix Turf (US), SIS Pitches (England), Soccer Grass (Brazil), and Limonta Sport SpA (Italy).

In November 2019, the Spotsylvania County School Board announced that they have approved the artificial turf fields for high schools of Riverbend and Massaponax.

Segmentation:

The global market for Artificial Turf Market can be studied on the basis of a segmentation that includes raw material, installation type, infill material, and application. Market dynamics and features have been analyzed well for a better understanding of the premise that can be utilized by companies in devising future strategies.

By raw material, the global market for artificial turf includes nylon, polypropylene, polyethylene, and others.

By installation type, the global market for artificial turf has a better understanding of flooring and wall cladding.

By infill material, the global market for artificial turf includes products like petroleum-based infills, sand-based infills, and others.

By application, the global market for artificial turf encompasses non-residential landscape, residential landscape, sports fields, and commercial landscape.

Regional Analysis

Europe had a superior market presence in the year 2017 and, as per the report, will continue to dominate the market in the coming years as well. Several factors like robust sports industry, better participation from major market players, improved infrastructure for research and development sector, high awareness, and others are expected to ensure that the market gains proper mileage in the coming years. The Asia Pacific market would be the fastest-growing one with several countries like India, China, Japan, and others showing ample growth scope. The region is getting better focus from government initiatives, increasing disposable income, infrastructural changes, landscaping in several areas, and others. Such factors would also get backed by private companies. North America’s sports industry is quite robust and major market players are taking part by developing their product line for the coming days. These companies are known for their improved performances and constant influx of investment is expected to provide the market with substantial growth opportunities.

