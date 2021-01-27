Global Cloud Gaming Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026

The worldwide cloud gaming market is on track to create higher sales of the services with the advent of 5G technology. This technology has marked a new beginning in the connectivity landscape and brought a considerable fundamental shift in the gaming industry. MRFR finds that countries around the world are investing heavily in 5G technology to gain broader microeconomic advantages. Countries such as the U.S., China, South Korea, and Japan have made significant strides toward bolstering the 5G infrastructure. The 5G technology is a next-generation wireless technology that can facilitate faster data transmission speeds. As the cloud gaming platform requires high transmission speeds of 10 Mbps, the employment of the 5G infrastructure serves as a critical enabling factor, thus, allowing companies to launch advanced platforms of gaming globally. These factors have strongly affected the growth mechanism of the cloud gaming market, resulting in high growth in recent years.

Segmentation of Market: Cloud Gaming

The cloud gaming market has been segmented in terms of type, gaming system, deployment, and end-user.

In terms of type, the cloud gaming market has included video streaming and file streaming. The video streaming segment grabbed the larger market share back in 2018, with a value of 853.87. In the current time, the file streaming segment might register a higher CAGR of 28.11% during the forecast period.

In terms of deployment, the market has been categorized into private, hybrid, and public clouds. The private cloud grabbed a value of USD 544.76 million back in 2018. Whereas now, the hybrid might exhibit the highest CAGR.

Gaming system-based segmentation has comprised Remote Play, G-Cluster, StreamMyGame, PlayStation, Steam in-home streaming. The steam in-home streaming segment grabbed the largest market share back in 2018. Now StreamMyGame segment might register a 21.25 % CAGR.

The end-user segment has included serious gamers, casual gamers, and social gamers. The social gamers segment grabbed the largest market share in 2018, and the serious gamers segment might register the highest CAGR of 28.17% during the forecast period.

