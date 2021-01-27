Global RFID Printer Market Research Report 2021

Market Highlights

The global RFID printer market size is poised to reach USD 4.82 billion by 2023, according to MRFR. It is driven by the need for labels for identification of objects. Its application in inventory and warehouse management is expected to bolster market demand exponentially. Adoption of RFID tags in manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and transportation is likely to result in the market expanding at 4.90% CAGR from 2017 to 2023 (forecast period).

The global RFID printer market is highly competitive. Various established international brands, domestic brands and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. The key players are nonstop increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. The RFID Printer market is highly competitive due to the presence of several large vendors.

The boom in the healthcare sector can be attributed to adoption of technology as well as rise in patient numbers. RFID printers have played a major role in protecting hospital equipment as well as tracking patient movements. For instance, IntelligentM has produced RFID tags embedded in wristbands of hospital staff for tracking their hygiene movements. This is used as a preventive measure for protecting patients and hospital staff and taking appropriate measures in case of infections. Penetration of internet of things (IoT) has acted as a catalyst with smart homes being the next big application for the RFID printer market.

High costs of RFID printers and availability of barcode printers are challenges faced by the market.

Industry Buzz

The logistics sector is in the midst of a transformation with the high need for smart packaging solutions. In 2019, HP Brazil has introduced labels and other printed materials which can be pasted on objects and tracked with the help of a smartphone application. This is expected to create transparency between retailers and distributors and foster trust. It can also be used in pinpointing problems or delays during transport of materials.

Segmentation

The global RFID printer market can be segmented on the basis of printer type, printing technology, applications and region.

Based on printer type, the market is segmented into industrial printers, desktop printers, and mobile printers.

By printing technology, the market is segmented into thermal transfer, direct thermal, and inkjet.

Applications catered by the RFID printer market include transportation and logistics, manufacturing, retail, entertainment, healthcare, government, and others. The manufacturing sector is expected to contribute the maximum revenue to the market owing to heavy investments. In addition, the need for RFID solutions for streamlining the supply chain is likely to bode well for the overall market growth.

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to exhibit a robust growth rate owing to demand from countries such as China, India, and Japan due to rapid industrialization. Strong economic growth coupled with emergence of various small and medium businesses is projected to drive regional market growth. Online sales and the humongous growth in the ecommerce sector is expected to trigger demand in the RFID printer market.

North America is touted to be the second best performing region due to constant trade and the need for logistics to transport goods safely. Consumer shopping patterns have pushed the growth of retail stores, which in turn have called for the need of RFID printers. Novel product developments have pushed the envelope as evident with the launch of ZT600 and ZT510 series of printers which can deliver in the harshest industrial environments.

Major Key players

The key players in the global RFID Printer market include- Zebra Technologies Corporation, SATO Holdings Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Toshiba Tec Corp., Avery Dennison Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd, Wasp Barcode Technologies, Dascom, Postek Electronics Co., Ltd. and Godex International Co. Ltd. among others.

