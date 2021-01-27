Global Customer Communication Management Software Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

Market Summary

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its research report, emphasizes that the global customer communications management software market 2020 is expected to grow exponentially over the review period, ensuring substantial market valuation and a healthy 11.2% CAGR over the review period.

Drivers and Restraints

The increasing demand for the enhanced functionalities of multi-channel marketing and customer experience management has resulted in increased demand for customer communication management software, which is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Major factors driving market growth are the need for communication tools which, depending on customer requirements, enhance customer experience through context-based communication. Nevertheless, the lack of knowledge of software solutions for customer contact management, and client policies on security issues of these integrated systems impede market development.

Segmental Analysis

Global Customer Communication Management Software Market has been analyzed based on Component, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical, And Region.

By Component, the market has been segmented into solution and service. The service segment has been further divided into professional services and managed services. During the forecast period the solution segment is expected to have the largest market share and the highest CAGR. Solutions such as data extraction, paper design, printer management, email marketing, SMS communication , data processing and others are rapidly being adopted. Throughout the forecast period this drives the growth of the solution segment.

The market was segmented into cloud-based and on-premise through the Deployment Mode. In the forecast period the cloud segment is expected to have the largest market share and CAGR. Deployed cloud solutions are adopted because of the lower deployment and ownership costs. The cloud infrastructure’s scalability also allows clients to scale up or down based on business requirements.

The business was divided into large companies and small and medium-sized businesses by Organization Size. The segment of big corporations is expected to account for the largest market share, while the segment of small and medium-sized enterprises is expected to experience the fastest CAGR. Small and medium-sized enterprises are offering products that are more tailored to the needs of the customer, and are therefore quickly adopting customer communication management software to offer more customer-centered products and services. The market was split by Vertical into BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, and others. Segment IT & Telecom is expected to have the largest market share, whereas segment BFSI is expected to have the highest CAGR. BFSI, media & entertainment, and healthcare verticals concentrate on providing tailored and personalized services to customers to achieve a competitive advantage in the marketplace.

Regional Analysis

The global business regional analysis was conducted in four major regions including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and the rest of the world. Due to the existence of key market players such as Adobe, OpenText, and others, North America is expected to lead the market with the biggest share during the forecast period. Due to the growing use of technology, for example connectivity for customer relationship management and social media in the region, the Asia-Pacific is projected to advance at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Dynamics

The major market players operating in the global market as identified by MRFR are Adobe, Inc.(US), EMC Corporation (US), Open Text Corporation (US), Xerox Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Crawford Technologies (Canada), Lexmark International, Inc. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LLC (US), Newgen Software Technologies Limited (India), Pitney Bowes Inc (US), GMC Software (Lima), SmartComms SC (UK), Ecrion, Inc (US), Zoho Corporation (US), and Striata (US).

