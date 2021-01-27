Global DevOps Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

Market Highlights

The global DevOps market is touted to grow at an exceptionally good rate during the forecast period (2017-2023) reports Market Research Future (MRFR) in an extensive study of the same market. Apart from cloud-based solutions, its ability to reduce the cost of automation setup and maintenance services is triggering the market prospect. Furthermore, it enhances the operational efficacy of the software in verticals across industries which can be considered a boost for the DevOps market. The report further includes an in-depth analysis of the segments. This comprehensive study provides a better peek into the prospects of the market in the coming years.

Increasing reliance on cloud-based solutions by various small to large scale enterprises for service virtualization, containerization and others is acting as a cornerstone for the expansion of the global DevOps market. Reduction in the cost of process automation set-up and maintenance services coupled with the high demand for improvement in operational effectiveness and automated business process implementation across various industry verticals are propelling the growth of the global DevOps market.

However, DevOps lack standardized solutions and its operational maneuvers are quite complex which requires skilled hands for smooth functioning. A dearth in the number of qualified personnel can deter the expected DevOps market growth during the forecast period.

Major Key players

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (the U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation

EMC Corporation

VersionOne, Inc.

Red Hat, Inc. (the U.S.)

Google, Inc.

CA Technologies (the U.S.)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Puppet Labs, Inc. (the U.S.)

Docker, Inc.,

Regional Analysis:

Region-specific analysis of the DevOps market includes mainly North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

North America is leading the market as its infrastructural advantage is providing substantial backup to the DevOps market growth. Furthermore, the region has this tendency to adopt the latest technologies owing to which various sectors are quick in responding to this development. At the same time, escalating use of cloud technology can be seen as a significant regional market driver.

Europe’s market is also expected to gain substantially from its percolation in the service industry. The region has similar features like North America which makes it easier for the market to gain significant momentum in the coming years.

The APAC market is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Booming industries across the region and emerging economies such as China, India, and South Korea are expected to substantiate the regional market stand.

Segmentation:

The global DevOps market can be segmented by solution, deployment, organization size, and industry verticals.

By solution, the DevOps market can be segmented into monitoring and performance management, lifecycle management, analytics, delivery & operations management, and testing & development.

Based on deployment, the DevOps market includes on-premise and cloud. Cloud can then be segmented into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud.

Based on organization size, the DevOps market comprises small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprise.

Based on industry verticals, the DevOps market consists retail, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information and telecommunication technology enabled services (ITES), media & entertainment, manufacturing, healthcare, government & public sector, education, energy & utilities, travel & hospitality, and transportation & logistics.

