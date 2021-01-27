Global Cloud Network Infrastructure Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Cloud Network Infrastructure Market: By Component (Hardware, Services), Deployment (Public, Private and Hybrid), End-User (BFSI, Consumer Goods and Retail, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Energy, Government) – Global Forecast till 2023

Industry Insight

The ‘cloud network infrastructure market 2020 analysis’ is a specialized and in-depth study of the information and communication industry, with a thorough focus on the global market trend scrutiny. Market Research Future digs the reality and states that the global cloud network infrastructure market can harvest to reach a higher valuation, at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period of 2017–2023. The study also provides vital statistics on the status of the leading market by focusing on trending drivers, market players, key trends, and opportunities for the future.

The market growth is high in recent years owing to the mounting employment of new cloud infrastructure setups as well as the advancement of existing cloud infrastructure setups to meet the surging demand. The cloud infrastructure markets are chiefly focused in North America and Western European regions. There has been a fast growth to some extent in the Asia Pacific region in the last two to three years. Due to these, the cloud network infrastructure market has witnessed tremendous push where it is possible for it to now raise more and more in the forecast period.

The study has also covered another fact and one of the significant trends in the market, which is the need to fulfill customer demands and reach customer expectations. The mainstream projects in the Western Europe region are adopting IaaS service to fabricate the ecosystem faster and offer better services to the clients. Some of the giant leaders for cloud infrastructure markets such as AWS, Bluelock, AT&T, Google, Cisco, RackSpace, Microsoft, Red Hat, and VMware have been actively investing in the market’s growth and has made it reached to the greater heights

Furthermore, the bulging hybrid cloud solutions present a transition solution that integrates public cloud and private cloud services with the existing on-premises infrastructure. Hybrid cloud allows organizations with specific requirements to make a transition towards cloud computing in a flexible and efficient way. A fast-moving digital business transformation among the industries is likely to motivate the cloud infrastructure market over the foreseeable period.

The global cloud network infrastructure market is segmented by segments of components and end-user.

In the component segment, the market consists of hardware and services. Among them, the hardware component is further segregated into disk storage, servers, and Ethernet switches. The service segment includes infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, managed hosting and colocation services, and content delivery networks/applications. Moving forward, the deployment segment has consisted of private, public, and hybrid. The organization segment included small & medium size enterprises and large enterprises.

Regional Framework

The global cloud network infrastructure market is further studied for the regions of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

Among these, the North American market has acquired the highest share in the global cloud network infrastructure market, owing to the rising IT requirements and growing adoption of cutting-edge data center technologies. The market in the U.S. is likely to experience a more significant share as noteworthy organizations are shifting towards cloud services.

Asia Pacific market is also likely to expand at the highest CAGR. The mount in the number of small & medium size enterprises and the growing e-commerce sector in the region are the factors boosting the cloud network infrastructure market.

Prominent Players

Top influential players in the global Cloud Network Infrastructure market are listed as Hewlett-Packard (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Dell, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), NetApp, Inc. (U.S.), EMC Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Amazon Web Services (AWS) (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.) and Alphabet Inc. (Google) (U.S.).

