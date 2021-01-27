Global Data Centre Security Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

Global Data Centre Security Market: by Component (Solution, Services), Data Centre Type (Mid-Sized Data Centre, Enterprise Data Centre, Large Data Centre), Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment) – Forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis

As per the research by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the worldwide data centre security market is estimated to value USD 15 Billion with a CAGR of 13% during the review period from 2016 to 2023. The increasing trend of e-commerce and online shopping is a significant factor that drives the global data centre security market 2020. With more data being stored on an online platform poses a significant threat of data security. Hence, the market is augmenting at a fast pace. Furthermore, the growing awareness concerning the security of data and the growing adoption of data centre solutions is additionally propelling market growth. Besides, increasing cyber crimes have resulted in an increasing demand for data security.

Due to the sudden outbreak of novel coronavirus, there has been an immense change in the market dynamics. Several regions have been affected due to the pandemic. We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report.

Market Segmentation

The global data centre security market can be segregated on the basis of data centre type, vertical, component, and region.

On the basis of vertical, the global data centre security market can be segregated into healthcare, BFSI, I.T. & telecommunication, Government & defense, media & entertainment, and others.

On the basis of data centre type, the global data centre security market can be segregated into mid-sized data centres, enterprise data centres, and large data centres.

On the basis of components, the global data centre security market can be segregated into services and solutions. The solution segment is further classified into physical security solutions and logical security solutions. The services segment is further classified as integration and deployment, managed services and consulting services

On the basis of region, the global data centre security market can be segregated into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World has been conducted. As per the analysis by MRFR, North America dominates the market. It has been observed that North America acquired the largest market share. The growth of the North American market is majorly accredited to the surging adoption of mobile devices that are enabled with NFC services across several industry sectors. Besides, it is a well-developed region and is technically advanced. The U.S. and Canada play a major role in expanding the market.

On the other hand, Europe is estimated to expand at the fastest rate during the review period. The APAC region is estimated to expand considerably during the forecast period. The regional growth of the market can be attributed to the significant participation coming from developing nations such as India and China. There has been a sudden rise in the usage of mobile apps. Besides, both countries are the two largest populations of the world. Hence, the market is likely to augment significantly.

However, due to the outbreak of pandemic coronavirus, several regions have been adversely affected. The dynamics of the market are changed significantly due to the observation of worldwide lockdown.

Key Players

The forefront players of the global data centre security market are International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett Packard (U.S.), Fortinet Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric S.E. (France), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), McAfee, Inc. (U.S.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Dell Inc. (U.S.), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Tyco International (Ireland), Trend Micro, Inc. (Japan), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.), and Juniper Networks, Inc. (U.S.).

