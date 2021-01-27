GlobalSoftware Defined Data Center (SDDC)  Market  Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast forecast year 2026  

Global Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Industry

New Study On “2020-2026 Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

SDDC is a data center where all the IT infrastructure is virtualized and delivered as a service. The deployment, provisioning, monitoring, and management of the data center resources are carried out through automated software, which supports enterprise legacy and modern applications. SDDC data centers help in reducing the capital expenditure (CAPEX) and operational expenditure (OPEX) and improve the efficiency, agility, control, and flexibility of data centers.

According to this market research report, the SDN segment will account for the major shares and dominate the market by the end of the forecast period. Though the market is currently dominated by the SDC segment, the complexities involved in carrying out traditional networking operations will increase the demand for the usage of cloud and big data technologies around the world, in turn, fueling the adoption of software-defined networking.

In terms of geographical regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the predicted period. The increased implementation of SDS and SDN solutions for critical workloads and the rise in construction of data centers in this region that will adopt converged and hyper-converged infrastructure solutions, will be major factors fueling the growth of this market in the Americas.

This report focuses on the global Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

IBM

HP

Cisco Systems

Dell EMC

VMware

Citrix Systems

NEC

Fujitsu

Juniper Networks

Western Digital

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software-Defined Computing (SDC)

Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

Software-Defined Storage (SDS)

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Education

Consumer Goods & Retail

Healthcare

Government & Defense

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

