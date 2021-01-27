Global Digital Asset Trading Platform MarketStatistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Scope of the Report:
The global Digital Asset Trading Platform market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Digital Asset Trading Platform.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Digital Asset Trading Platform market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Digital Asset Trading Platform market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
ErisX
Bit Mon Ex
Bittrex
Bakkt
CoinDesk
BitMax
Kraken
Devexperts
Interdax
Ledger Vault
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Traditional Cryptocurrency Exchanges Type
Direct Trading Platforms Type
Cryptocurrency Brokers Type
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Public Traded Funds
Private Buy-and-Hold Funds
Hedge Funds