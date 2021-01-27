Telehealth Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

This report provides insight into the current market scenario, structure and practices.

Market landscape and market scenario includes:

• Current market size estimate

• Revenues by players – Top 5 Companies

• Market size by product categories

• Market size by regions/country

Market structure details the value chain, Players’ presence across products, market trends, distribution practices and pricing.

The report also provides a snapshot of key competition, past market trends with forecast over the next 5 years, anticipated growth rates and the principal factors driving and impacting growth

Analysis and market data has been derived through secondary and primary sources.

Market Segmentation

By Component:

1. Services

1.1. Remote Monitoring

1.2. Real-Time Interactions

2. Hardware

2.1. Blood Glucose Monitors

3. Software

3.1. Integrated

3.2. Standalone

The Top Companies covered in this report

1. Philips Healthcare

2. Medtronic PLC

3. Honeywell Life Care Solutions (A Honeywell International, Inc. Company)

4. Tunstall Healthcare

5. Care Innovations (A Subsidiary of Intel Corporation)

6. Cerner Corporation

7. Cisco Systems, Inc.

8. Medvivo Group Ltd.

9. Globalmedia Group, LLC

10. Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd.

11. AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc.

12. American Well

13. Intouch Health

14. Vidyo, Inc.

