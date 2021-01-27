Global Polymeric Sand Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026

Polymeric Sand Market Overview

Polymeric sand contains small sand particles along with additives, which form a binding force in the presence of water. One of such additives is silica that is often used to lock the fine sand particles together. The polymeric sand is spread on the patio pavers to get fused in the joints. This helps the pavers to get locked in place and make them impenetrable. Polymeric sand is widely used in compacting and locking the pavers in residential, municipal, industrial, and other construction activities. The global polymeric sand market is estimated to be valued at over 80 kilotons by the end of 2024. The primary factor driving the growth of the market is the rapid growth of the building & construction industry across the globe. In addition, increasing construction activities in the developing regions such as Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, and reconstruction activities in the US are expected to boost the demand for the product during the forecast period. Moreover, the substantial physical properties of the product such as high resistance to water and budging, excellent spreading, and durability are likely to boost the demand for the product in the coming years.

Polymeric Sand Market Segmentation

The global gray polymeric sand market growth has been segregated on the basis of application, end use, and region.

Based on application, the global polymeric sand industry has been categorized into pavements, auxiliary building spaces, pool deck, parking space, patio, and others. The pavements segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to register the highest CAGR on account of high demand in the almost all the construction applications such as municipal, residential, and commercial. The patio and auxiliary building spaces are also important segments which is gaining popularity in commercial construction applications such as restaurant, residential clubs, and sports complexes.

On the basis of end use, the global COVID-19 analysis polymeric sand market has been categorized into commercial, residential, industrial, and municipal. The municipal segment held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to be the fastest growing segment owing to increasing government spending on the infrastructural development of the municipal areas.

Competitive Analysis

The prominent players in the global polymeric sand market are Ash Grove Packaging (US), Fairmount Santrol (US), TECHNISEAL (Canada), Sakrete (US), Sable Marco Inc. (Canada), TCC Materials (US), Vimark S.r.l. (Italy), SEK SUREBOND (US), Alliance Designer Products Inc (Canada), and SRW Products (US), among others.

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

