Global Mobile Commerce (M-Commerce) Market  Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

Global Mobile Commerce (M-Commerce) Industry

New Study On “2020-2026 Mobile Commerce (M-Commerce) Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

M2M technology enables the communication of data and information between electronic devices. In cellular M2M connections, code-division multiple access (CDMA), 2G, 3G, and 4G-LTE networks are used to establish connections between electronic devices.

North Americas is the largest Mobile Commerce (M-Commerce) consumption region, Asia-pacific is the fast growing region.

Also read.: https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/mobile-commerce-mcommerce-market-research-report-market-size-industry-outlook-market-forecast-demand-analysis-market-share-market-report-20202026_500623.html

This report focuses on the global Mobile Commerce (M-Commerce) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Commerce (M-Commerce) development in United States, Europe and China.

Also read.: https://industrytoday.co.uk/electrical/foodservice-equipment-market–global-industry-analysis-and-opportunity-and-forecast-2019-to-2024

The key players covered in this study

Amdocs

Digi International

Ericsson

Kore Wireless Group

PTC

Silver Spring Networks

Aeris Communications

Comarch

Also read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/synthetic-latex-polymers-market-to-2024–global-market-size-development-status-top-manufacturers-and-forecasts-2021-01-04

Huawei

Jasper Technologies

M2M Data

Multi-Tech Systems

Novatel Wireless

Numerex

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

2G

3G

4G

Market segment by Application, split into

Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Commerce (M-Commerce) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Commerce (M-Commerce) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Also read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ready-to-drink-shakes-market-shipment-price-revenue-gross-profit-interview-record-business-distribution-to-2021-2025-2021-01-05

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Premium SMS

1.4.3 Near Field Communication (NFC)

1.4.4 Direct Carrier Billing

1.4.5 Wireless Application Protocol (WAP)

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Retailing

1.5.3 Billing

1.5.4 Ticketing Services

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market Size

2.2 Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Ericsson

12.1.1 Ericsson Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Introduction

12.1.4 Ericsson Revenue in Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Ericsson Recent Development

12.2 Google

12.2.1 Google Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Introduction

12.2.4 Google Revenue in Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Google Recent Development

12.3 Gemalto

12.3.1 Gemalto Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Introduction

12.3.4 Gemalto Revenue in Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Gemalto Recent Development

12.4 IBM

12.4.1 IBM Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Introduction

12.4.4 IBM Revenue in Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 IBM Recent Development

12.5 MasterCard

12.5.1 MasterCard Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Introduction

12.5.4 MasterCard Revenue in Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 MasterCard Recent Development

12.6 Oxygen8

12.6.1 Oxygen8 Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Introduction

12.6.4 Oxygen8 Revenue in Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Oxygen8 Recent Development

12.7 Mopay

12.7.1 Mopay Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Introduction

12.7.4 Mopay Revenue in Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Mopay Recent Development

12.8 PayPal

12.8.1 PayPal Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Introduction

12.8.4 PayPal Revenue in Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 PayPal Recent Development

12.9 Visa

12.9.1 Visa Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Introduction

12.9.4 Visa Revenue in Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Visa Recent Development

12.10 SAP

12.10.1 SAP Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Introduction

12.10.4 SAP Revenue in Mobile Commerce(M-Commerce) Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 SAP Recent Development

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Also read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/antivirus-software-for-business-market-revenue-development-strategies-market-key-players-segments-by-types-forecasts-to-2024-2021-01-06

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com

https://primefeed.in/