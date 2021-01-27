Global Mobile Commerce (M-Commerce) Market  Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

Global Mobile Commerce (M-Commerce) Industry
New Study On "2020-2026 Mobile Commerce (M-Commerce) Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast"
M2M technology enables the communication of data and information between electronic devices. In cellular M2M connections, code-division multiple access (CDMA), 2G, 3G, and 4G-LTE networks are used to establish connections between electronic devices.
North Americas is the largest Mobile Commerce (M-Commerce) consumption region, Asia-pacific is the fast growing region.
This report focuses on the global Mobile Commerce (M-Commerce) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Commerce (M-Commerce) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Amdocs
Digi International
Ericsson
Kore Wireless Group
PTC
Silver Spring Networks
Aeris Communications
Comarch
Huawei
Jasper Technologies
M2M Data
Multi-Tech Systems
Novatel Wireless
Numerex
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
2G
3G
4G
Market segment by Application, split into
Electronics
Automotive
Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Mobile Commerce (M-Commerce) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Mobile Commerce (M-Commerce) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
