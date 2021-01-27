Global Infectious Disease Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Infectious Disease Therapeutics market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Infectious Disease Therapeutics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Novartis AG

Gilead

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Janssen Pharmaceutical Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Drugs

Vaccines

Market segment by Application, split into

HIV/AIDS

Influenza

Hepatitis

Malaria

Tuberculosis

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

