Global E-prescribing Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

E-prescribing Market

E-prescribing, short for electronic prescribing, is a computer-based electronic medical prescription that allows the healthcare provider to write and send prescriptions to the pharmacy electronically instead of using handwritten prescriptions. It gives the ability to communicate error-free and understandable prescriptions while tracking the prescriptions. It is also one of the major causes of the increasing adoption of electronic medical records.

The Global E-prescribing market was valued at USD XX million in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% to reach a market value of USD XX million by 2026.

Global E-prescribing Market – Market Dynamics

Rising Focus on Reducing Fraud and Controlled Substances Abuse to Fuel Market Growth

The global market for the E-prescribing Market is primarily driven by the need to decrease prescription errors, rising focus on reducing fraud, controlled substances/drug abuse, and the increasing adoption of e-prescriptions by healthcare providers. According to the FDA, since 2000, more than 95,000 prescription drug errors have occurred, mainly due to mistakes when reading a bad handwriting prescription and dispensing a similar-sounding, but completely different drugs. Moreover, several medical and surgical specialty organizations have made the use of these prescriptions mandatory. E-prescribing allows physicians to track controlled substance prescriptions across multiple pharmacies, reducing the likelihood of doctor shopping or over-prescribing. For instance, in New York, writing prescriptions for Schedule

II, III, and IV controlled substances require e-prescribing as the prescriber is required to consult the state’s prescription monitoring program (PMP) registry. Government initiatives are also driving the market. For instance, the US government’s Electronic Prescribing Incentive Program gives a medical practice up to a 2% reimbursement of its Medicare Part B charges with the use of a qualified e-prescribing system.

However, the lack of the privacy and security of patient data, reluctance to adopt new technologies and the high cost of E-prescribing systems may hinder market progress.

Global E-prescribing Market – Segment Analysis

Integrated Systems ability to link to an EMR is the prime factor for its increasing uptake and market dominance

By System Type, the Global E-prescribing Market is bifurcated into the Integrated System and Standalone System. Integrated systems are the fastest growing market share and are expected to be the dominant market by 2026 as they are more efficient and effective than Standalone Systems. Integrated Systems ability to link to an EMR is causing it the increasing be adopted, replacing the Standalone Systems. Standalone Systems, while cheaper and easier to install, do not hold historical data of the patient, require additional work and increase the risks of additional errors, thus slow down the entire process.

By Delivery Mode, the global e-prescribing market is segmented into Web/Cloud-based and On-premise. Web/cloud-based systems share the fastest growing share in this market. It can be attributed to the increasing number of benefits it offers, including easy maintenance, low start-up and licensing cost, and simple infrastructure requirements, as well as broader accessibility. Moreover, web/cloud-based systems provide enhanced productivity with faster and smoother implementation.

