Global United States Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market is segmented into
Automation & control systems
Sensing devices
Antennas/access points
Segment by Application, the Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market is segmented into
Yield monitoring
Field mapping
Crop scouting
Weather tracking & forecasting
Irrigation management
Inventory management
Farm labor management
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Share Analysis
Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Precision Farming/Agriculture Device business, the date to enter into the Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market, Precision Farming/Agriculture Device product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Ag Leader Technology (U.S.)
AgJunction, Inc. (U.S.)
CropMetrics LLC (U.S.)
Trimble, Inc. (U.S.)
AGCO Corporation (U.S.)
Raven Industries, Inc. (U.S.)
Agribotix LLC
Deere and Company
DICKEY-john Corporation
Farmers Edge Inc.
Grownetics, Inc.
Granular, Inc
