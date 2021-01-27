Global Luxury Resort Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Luxury Resort status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Luxury Resort development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Marriott International
Hilton
Hyatt Hotels
Four Seasons Holdings Inc.
Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
Mandarin Oriental International Limited
Jumeirah International LLC
Kerzner International Resorts and ITC Hotels Limited
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Tourist Resort
Casino Resort
Small Luxury Resort
Villa Resort
Theme Resort
Market segment by Application, split into
Seaside Resort
Forest Resort
Hot Spring Resort
Water View Resort
Mountain Rock Valley Resort
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Luxury Resort status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Luxury Resort development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
