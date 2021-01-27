Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Anti-money laundering software is software used in the finance and legal industries to meet the legal requirements for financial institutions and other regulated entities to prevent or report money laundering activities. There are four basic types of software that address anti-money laundering: transaction monitoring systems, currency transaction reporting (CTR) systems, customer identity management systems and compliance management software.

Also Read: https://www.newsmaker.com.au/news/381363/global-antimoney-laundering-aml-software-market-size-2020-covid19-impact-on-trends-growth-demand-consumption-segmentation-review-forecast-2026

The industry’s leading manufacturers are Oracle, Thomson Reuters and Fiserv, which accounted for 11.82%, 10.54% and 7.53% of revenue in 2019.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software market in 2020.

Also Read: https://www.openpr.com/news/2169647/citizen-service-ai-global-market-2020-major-kay-players

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software industry.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/building-maintenance-software-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-01-07

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 1213.4 million in 2019. The market size of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software market in terms of revenue.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-stethoscope-market-2021-industry-analysis-share-growth-sales-trends-supply-forecast-2027-2021-01-09

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe and China. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/frozen-bakery-products-market-2021-global-industry-key-players-size-trends-opportunities-growth–analysis-to-2026-2021-01-13

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRNT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://primefeed.in/