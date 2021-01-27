Global 18650 Lithium Battery Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

A lithium-ion battery or Li-ion battery is a type of rechargeable battery in which lithium ions move from the negative electrode to the positive electrode during discharge and back when charging. Li-ion batteries use an intercalated lithium compound as one electrode material, compared to the metallic lithium used in a non-rechargeable lithium battery. The electrolyte, which allows for ionic movement, and the two electrodes are the constituent components of a lithium-ion battery cell. Cells with a cylindrical shape are made in a characteristic “swiss roll” manner, which means it is a single long sandwich of positive electrode, separator, negative electrode and separator rolled into a single spool. The main disadvantage of this method of construction is that the cell will have a higher series inductance.

Scope of the Report:

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the 18650 Lithium Battery raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of 18650 Lithium Battery.

The average price of 18650 Lithium Battery will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology, cost of raw materials, as well as the substitute threat.

The worldwide market for 18650 Lithium Battery is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.7% over the next five years, will reach 6690 million US$ in 2024, from 6030 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the 18650 Lithium Battery in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Panasonic(Sanyo)

Samsung SDI

LG Chem

Sony

Wanxiang(A123 Systems)

Hitachi

Tianjin Lishen

Hefei Guoxuan

Dongguan Large Electronics

OptimumNano

DLG Electronics

Zhuoneng New Energy

CHAM BATTERY

Padre Electronic

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

LiCoO2 Battery

NMC/NCA Battery

LiFePO4 Battery

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Power Banks

Laptop Battery Packs

Electric Vehicles

Flashlights

Cordless Power Tools

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe 18650 Lithium Battery product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of 18650 Lithium Battery, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of 18650 Lithium Battery in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the 18650 Lithium Battery competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the 18650 Lithium Battery breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, 18650 Lithium Battery market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe 18650 Lithium Battery sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

