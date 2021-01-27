Global Industrial Tourism MarketStatistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Industrial Tourism market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Tourism market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

ALSO READ : https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/industrial-tourism-market-2020-global-industry-key-players-size-trends-opportunities-growth-analysis-to-2026_494321.html

The key players covered in this study

Expedia Group

Priceline Group

China Travel

China CYTS Tours Holding

American Express Global Business Travel

Carlson Wagonlit Travel

ALSO READ https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/iot-security-software-market-2020-global-key-players-size-trends-applications-growth-opportunities-analysis-to-2026_488407.html

BCD Travel

HRG North America

Travel Leaders Group

Fareportal/Travelong

AAA Travel

Corporate Travel Management

Travel and Transport

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/mobile-device-management-mdm-market-2021-industry-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-07

Altour

Direct Travel

World Travel Inc.

Omega World Travel

Frosch

JTB Americas Group

Ovation Travel Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Industrial heritage tourism

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-meal-kit-delivery-market-2021-latest-trends-share-opportunities-comprehensive-covid-19-impact-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-01-08

Visits to companies which open their doors to visitors to highlight their production methods

Scientific tourism

Market segment by Application, split into

Below 20 Years

20-30 Years

30-40 Years

40-50 Years

Above 50 Years

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-impact-on-global-foot-cream-lotion-market-analysis-2020—dynamics-trends-revenue-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-12

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

https://primefeed.in/