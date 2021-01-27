Global Industrial Tourism MarketStatistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Industrial Tourism market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Tourism market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
ALSO READ : https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/industrial-tourism-market-2020-global-industry-key-players-size-trends-opportunities-growth-analysis-to-2026_494321.html
The key players covered in this study
Expedia Group
Priceline Group
China Travel
China CYTS Tours Holding
American Express Global Business Travel
Carlson Wagonlit Travel
ALSO READ https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/iot-security-software-market-2020-global-key-players-size-trends-applications-growth-opportunities-analysis-to-2026_488407.html
BCD Travel
HRG North America
Travel Leaders Group
Fareportal/Travelong
AAA Travel
Corporate Travel Management
Travel and Transport
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/mobile-device-management-mdm-market-2021-industry-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-07
Altour
Direct Travel
World Travel Inc.
Omega World Travel
Frosch
JTB Americas Group
Ovation Travel Group
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Industrial heritage tourism
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-meal-kit-delivery-market-2021-latest-trends-share-opportunities-comprehensive-covid-19-impact-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-01-08
Visits to companies which open their doors to visitors to highlight their production methods
Scientific tourism
Market segment by Application, split into
Below 20 Years
20-30 Years
30-40 Years
40-50 Years
Above 50 Years
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-impact-on-global-foot-cream-lotion-market-analysis-2020—dynamics-trends-revenue-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-12
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America