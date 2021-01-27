Monosodium Glutamate Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Monosodium Glutamate Market Overview:

The Global Monosodium Glutamate is expected to witness a significant growth of USD 6,200 Mn by 2022 with CAGR of 4.9% between 2018 and 2022.

addition, the increasing demand from the food, pharmaceutical is expected to fuel market growth of monosodium glutamates in near future. Health issues due to consumption of monosodium glutamates are expected to hamper the growth of monosodium glutamates.

Monosodium glutamate, which is an amino acid with the linear formula C5H8NNaO4 • H2O is an important industrial chemical to enhance flavor of foods monosodium glutamate commonly used in fast foods. It is available in powder as well as in granules form.

Monosodium Glutamate Market Segment Analysis

The global monosodium glutamate industry has been segmented into application and end use industries. On the basis of application, the market has been divided into additives, flavor enhancers, acidity regulators, preservatives, and others. Among these applications, additives and flavor enhancer have cover the largest market followed by acidity regulators, preservatives, and others. In 2015, additives as in application accounted the market share of 28% whereas flavor enhancer acquired 24%. Geographically, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest market in terms of value and volume. The dominance of China in APAC as well as global market is fueling the global demand. Moreover, Europe and North American market would be a small market for MSG which consumes combines 15% of the total market.

Monosodium Glutamate Market Key Players:

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global monosodium glutamate market report: Fufeng Group (China), AJINOMOTO Co.Inc.(Japan), Vedan International (Holdings) Limited. (Hong Kong), Ningxia Eppen Biotech Co. (China), KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO.LTD. (Japan), Shandong Linghua MSG Co., Ltd (China), Shandong Qilu Biotechnology Group (China), Shandong Shenghua Group (China), Jianyang Wuyi MSG Co. Ltd. (China)and others.

