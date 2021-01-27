Global Market Research Report Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021-2025

Market Overiview

As stated by in the revised “Marine Power Plant Market” report, published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the market holds several revenue generation pockets. Certain threats that loom over the worldwide marine power plant market can be countered with effective means reveals proficient MRFR analysts. Clean source of energy is need of the hour. Decline in the supply of fossil fuel and their negative impact on air quality are factors that are underpinning the need for marine power. While, alternative clean energy can be achieved from wind and sun, the predictability in the generation of marine energy can add an edge to it. The hydro-power obtained from marine source is cost-effective. These factors are expected to boost the marine power plant global market.

Marine power plants offer both barge mounted power plant and floating power plant to generate marine power. This can prompt the market growth. The increase in deployment of engines controlled by electricity and common rail fuel system for marine power plants can boost the growth of the market. The need for enhanced fuel efficiency and reduction in sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, and carbon dioxide emissions from engine can drive the growth of the marine power plant market. In addition, the rise in commercial shipping activities and the growing adoption of LNG over other conventional marine fuels to generate power can impel the expansion of the market. The rise in marine vessel power plants, along with marine diesel power plants can prompt the marine power plant market. The rise in cross-country commodity trade activities and transportations are likely to surge the need for marine power plants that can bolster its the global market growth.

Segmental Study

The marine power plant global market study is based on application and propulsion.

The propulsion-based segments of the marine power plant market are conventional type. The conventional type segment comprises electric type, gas turbine, internal combustion engine (ice), and steam turbine. The application-based segments of the marine power plant market are leisure ship, commercial ship, and others.

Regional Study

Asia Pacific marine power plant is anticipated to secure the major share of the global market. The marine power plant in Europe and North America to surge at a decent CAGR during the forecast period. The presence of reputed marine power plants and the large consumer base in these regions are expected to boost the expansion of the regional market. The development in transportation and logistics sectors can validate the growth of the marine power plants. The increase in the consumption of natural gas and the availability of cheap labor in APAC regions. The rise in governments initiative to endorse India as the world’s highly preferred hub for manufacturing can contribute to the growth of Asia Pacific market in the forecast period. In Europe, the significant rise of the marine power market in the forecast period can be attribute to ocean energy developments, rise in investments in commercial scale power plants, and hybrid marine power plants count rise across the country.

Key Players

Cummins (US)

Caterpillar Inc. (US)

Doosan Infracore (South Korea)

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Hydraulic Marine Systems Inc. (US)

Fairbanks Morse (US)

Masson Marine (France)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Samsung Heavy Industries (US)

MAN Energy Solution (Germany)

Mercury Marine (US)

Rolls-Royce plc (UK)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)

DAIHATSU DIESEL MFG. CO. LTD. (Japan)

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (Finland)

