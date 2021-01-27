Global Boiler Combustion Chambe Market Research Report 2025

Market Highlights

The global boiler combustion chamber market is expected to reach USD 1.23 Billion by 2024 and grow with 3.91% CAGR from 2019 to 2024.

A boiler combustion chamber is a part of an internal combustion engine, in which fuel is burned to generate power. It is the part of an engine, which is responsible for powering critical mechanisms to achieve maximum efficiency. The combustion chamber consists of a cylinder with a second small cylinder inside it, which is known as the liner.

In a combustion chamber, fuel is supplied through feeding nozzles. Boiler combustion chambers are well suited for turbine engine applications. These factors will help in the growth of the global boiler combustion chamber market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the global boiler combustion chamber market in 2018

The global boiler combustion chamber market has been segmented into regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

In 2018, the market in Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the global boiler combustion chamber market, mainly due to the increasing focus on reducing carbon emissions, growing energy demands, and rapid advancements in technology. Within Asia-Pacific, China is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period owing to the increasing investments in energy efficiency and the growing focus on energy security in the region. The market in North America is expected to be the second-largest owing to the increasing demand for energy and technological developments. The US is expected to dominate the North American market during the forecast period.

The market in Europe is also expected to grow at a significant rate owing to increasing carbon emission reduction targets in the region. Germany is expected to dominate the European market due to the increase in investments in energy efficiency and emission reduction targets of the country.

Similarly, Saudi Arabia and Brazil are the two economies that are expected to dominate the markets in the Middle East & Africa and South America, respectively.

The global boiler combustion chamber market has been segmented based on type and application.

On the basis of type, the global market has been divided into tube combustion chamber, annular combustion chamber, and joint combustion chamber. In 2018, the annular combustion chamber segment dominated the market owing to its lightweight, simple design, shorter size, and less surface area. Moreover, the rising use of these combustion chambers for micro gas turbine engine applications for small scale power generation and for Micro Air vehicles (MAV) and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) propulsion.

On the basis of application, the boiler combustion chamber market has been classified as vehicles, aircraft & rocket, marine, and others. The vehicles segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The combustion chambers are used for gas turbine engines, which are majorly used for propulsion application in micro air vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Key Players

The key players in the global boiler combustion chamber market are Grayd-A Metal Fabricators (US), Design Integrated Technology, Inc. (US), Rex Materials, Inc. (US), Yanmar (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Trojan Energy Systems, Inc. (US), SAACKE GmbH (Germany), Siemens (Germany), and PMF Industries, Inc. (US).

