Global Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast 2015-2023

Summary – A new market Liquid study, “2015-2023 World Gluten Free Foods & Beverages Market Research Report by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries” by Region, Product Type & End-Use has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Gluten free food and beverages are segmented into beverages, bread products, cookies and snacks, condiments, seasonings & spreads, dairy/dairy substitutes, meats/meat substitute and other types of gluten-free products.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Beverages

Bread Products

Cookies and Snacks

Condiments, Seasonings & Spreads

Dairy/Dairy Substitutes

Meats/Meat Substitutes

Other Gluten-Free Products

By End-User / Application

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Speciality Stores

On-line

By Company

Amy’s Kitchen

Bob’s Red Mill

Boulder Brands

Dr. Schar

Enjoy Life Natural Brands

Frontier Soups

General Mills

Genius Foods

Golden West Specialty Foods

H.J Heinz Company

Hain Celestial Group

Hero Group

Kelkin

Mrs. Crimbles

Newburn Bakehouse (Warburtons Bakery)

Pamela’s Products

Quinoa Corporation

Raisio PLC

Wholly Wholesome

