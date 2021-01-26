Global MCB and MCCB Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

Market Highlights

MCBs and MCCBs are the electromagnetic devices that automatically switch off the electrical circuit in order to save the home appliance in case of short circuit in the event of an abnormal condition, such as an overload of current and a fault in electrical component. It is used in low voltage electrical network. It provides protection by combining a temperature sensitive device and current sensitive electromagnetic devices.

MCBs are manufactured in different pole versions, such as single, double, triple and four pole structures with different current breaking capacity. Based on the required protection and application, it protects against ground faults, short circuits, and thermal overloads.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented as MCB and MCCB. MCCB segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period due to its working capability of overload protection to high rated power equipment with power rating up to 1000 amperes. On the basis of rated current, the market is segmented as Up to 20 A, 21–75 A, 76–250 A, 251–800 A, and Above 800 A. 76–250 A segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period due to its wide area of application in end-use industries, such as transmission and distribution (T&D) industries, residential and commercial buildings, manufacturing and process industries, and automotive industries.

On the basis of end-use, the market is segmented as power generation, transmission and distribution, residential and commercial, manufacturing and process industries, transportation, and others (agriculture and defense). Residential & commercial segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to easy handling and quick tripping characteristics of MCB and MCCB in residential and commercial buildings.

Market Research Analysis

Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in the MCB & MCCB market.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of the global MCB & MCCB market in 2017. It is estimated that Asia-Pacific would be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, mainly due to increasing accessibility of electricity, and upgrade of the existing transmission and distribution infrastructure. Europe is expected to be the second largest market during the forecast period due to increased investments in adding renewable energy power into the power system and decentralization of power distribution.

GLOBAL MCB and MCCB MARKET 2018–2023

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global MCB & MCCB market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the MCB & MCCB market by its type, rated current, end-use, and by region.

By Type

MCB

MCCB

By Rated Current

Up to 20 A

21–75 A

76–250 A

251–800 A

Above 800 A

By End-Use

Power Generation

Transmission and Distribution

Residential and Commercial

Manufacturing and Process Industries

Transportation

Others (Agriculture and Defense)

