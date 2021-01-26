Global Golf Cart and NEV Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country from 2019-2024

Golf Cart and NEV are used by golfers to carry heavy golf clubs and equipment. They are also used for daily commuting needs over short distances. Golf Cart and NEV are usually gasoline-powered or electric, but recently solar-powered Golf Cart and NEV have also been developed. Electric Golf Cart and NEV have more preference among consumers.

Golf Cart and NEV come in a wide range of formats and are more generally used to convey small numbers of passenger short distances at speeds less than 15 mph (24 km/h) per ANSI Standard z130.1 as originally manufactured. They are generally around 4 feet (1.2 m) wide × 8 feet (2.4 m) long × 6 feet (1.8 m) high and weigh 900 pounds (410 kg) to 1,000 pounds (450 kg). Most are powered by 4-stroke engines.

The price of a Golf Cart and NEV can range anywhere from under US$1,000 to well over US$20,000 per cart, depending on several factors. These factors may include whether or not a fleet of carts is being purchased for a golf course or a country club, for example, and whether the carts are new or used. Other factors may include options such as equipment requirements, and how many people the cart is meant to transport. With the rise in popularity of Golf Cart and NEV, many golf clubs or country clubs offer storage and energy options to Golf Cart and NEV owners. This has led to the modification of Golf Cart and NEV to suit use at the particular golf course. Typical modification includes windshields, ball cleaners, cooler trays, upgraded motor or speed controller (to increase speed and/or torque), and lift kits.

Originally Golf Cart and NEV were electrically powered, but in time gasoline-powered variants started to occur. The electric variety is now used in many communities where their lack of pollutants, lack of noise, and safety for pedestrians and other carts (due to slow speeds) are beneficial. When purpose-built for general transportation these are called Neighborhood Electric Vehicles (NEVs), but with various operating limitations such as top speed and heavy regulation on which type of streets these types of carts are permitted to be used. These may resemble the Golf Cart and NEV shown above, although some are now being made with all-weather car-like bodies.

Scope of the Report:

The technical barriers of Golf Cart and NEV are high, and the Golf Cart and NEV market concentration degree is relatively higher. The manufacturing bases concentration around the world in terms of geography; some of the key players dominating this market are Yamaha Golf Cars, Textron, Columbia CarPar, Ingersoll Rand, Shenzhen Marshell Green Power, and others.

The main threat facing the company is the sturdiness of the competition within the market. The product will not be trying to replace solutions already on the market, however; competing with companies like Yamaha Motor and Club Car could be a real threat for a small startup companies.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the Golf Cart and NEV raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Golf Cart and NEV.

The worldwide market for Golf Cart and NEV is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 5440 million US$ in 2024, from 4470 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Golf Cart and NEV in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Yamaha Golf Cars

Textron

Columbia Vehicle Group/Tomberlin

Ingersoll Rand

Shenzhen Marshell Green Power

Melex Golf Cars

Garia

Volmac Engineering

Speedways Electric

Dongguan Excellence Golf & Sightseeing Car

Polaris Industries

CitEcar Electric Vehicles

Zhuhai E-Way Electrical Industry

Auto Power

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Gas Power

Electric Power

others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Golf courses

Parks & Tourist Destinations and Hotels

Airports

Residential and commercial premises

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Golf Cart and NEV product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Golf Cart and NEV, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Golf Cart and NEV in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Golf Cart and NEV competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Golf Cart and NEV breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Golf Cart and NEV market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Golf Cart and NEV sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

