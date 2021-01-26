Cosmetic Surgery Market Growth, Share Analysis and Regional Insights By 2023

Cosmetic Surgery Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis; by Surgery Type (Liposuction, Eyelid and Nose Surgery, Body Contouring (Tummy Tuck, Breast Lift, Others), Facial Reconstruction, Cosmetic Implants (Breast Augmentation, buttock Implants, Chin & Cheek Implants)), Global Forecast to 2023

Cosmetic Surgery Market Segmentation:

The global market is segmented based on surgery type and region

Based on surgery type, the global cosmetic surgery market is segmented into liposuction, eyelid and nose surgery, body contouring, facial reconstruction, cosmetic implants, and others. The body contouring segment is further sub-segmented into tummy tuck, breast lift, and others. The cosmetic implants segment is further sub-segmented into breast augmentation, buttock implants, and chin and cheek implants. The liposuction segment is likely to dominate the global market over the forecast period due to the growing demand for liposuction procedures. The liposuction segment held a strong share of more than 25% in the global cosmetic surgery market in 2016.

Overview

The cosmetic surgery market is mainly driven by the growing demand for cosmetic alterations to one’s face and body in order to maintain a youthful, attractive appearance. Increasing numbers of geriatrics and even younger demographics are turning to cosmetic surgeries to maintain a youthful appearance these days, with the low costs and high convenience of modern cosmetic surgeries making them a hit with the customers. The development of highly convenient and handy cosmetic surgery procedures and tools has also been a major driver for the global cosmetic surgery market in recent years. The growing influence of film and media on how people view themselves and their own bodies is likely to drive increasing interest in body alterations in the coming years, thus driving the demand from the cosmetic surgery market.

The Global Cosmetic Surgery Market Share is expected to exhibit a robust 7.8% CAGR over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The report presents a detailed analysis of the global cosmetic surgery market by providing readers with a comprehensive overview of the market’s historical trajectory. The leading drivers and restraints affecting the global cosmetic surgery market are assessed in detail in the report.

The historical impact of these drivers and restraints is analyzed in context of the current impact of these factors and projections are made for the likely impact of these drivers and restraints over the forecast period. Various components of the global cosmetic surgery market are also studied in the report and projections are made for the growth trajectory of each distinct component from 2017 to 2023. The various segments and sub-segments within the global cosmetic surgery market are studied in detail in the report. The study also makes a detailed analysis of the major players operating in the global cosmetic surgery market and provides a detailed look at the various competitive strategies employed by players in the global cosmetic surgery market. Likely future conditions with respect to the competitive landscape of the market are also explained in detail in the report.

The increasing number of obese individuals around the world and their increasing efforts to gain a healthy body by surgical means are also likely to be a major driver for the global cosmetic surgery market. The increasing demand for tummy tuck procedures has been a constant marker in the cosmetic surgery market. The increasing demand from obese individuals to gain a healthy-looking body is likely to be a major driver for the global cosmetic surgery market.

Cosmetic Surgery Market Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global cosmetic surgery industry include Genesis Biosystems Inc., Allergan Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Cutera Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, and Johnson & Johnson.

Cosmetic Surgery Market Regional Analysis:

The U.S. accounts for the highest share in the global cosmetic surgery market, leading to North America emerging as the major regional market in the global cosmetic surgery market. However, in recent years, the cosmetic surgery market in Asia Pacific and Latin America has flourished, mainly thanks to a growing demand for medical tourism. The growing medical tourism industry in Asia Pacific and Latin America is likely to be a major driver for the global market. In Asia Pacific and Latin America, American and European consumers can get high-quality cosmetic procedures done at a fraction of the price they would cost back home. This has led to the steady growth of a strong medical tourism industry.

