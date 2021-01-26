Global DevOps Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

DevOps Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) expects the DevOps Market 2020 to advance at a remarkable rate between 2018 and 2023 (review period), as a result of the surging dependence of enterprises on cloud-based solutions. We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report, offering an in-depth review of the market following the coronavirus disease outbreak.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 impact has led to various enterprises going totally digital in a space of few months. Even as the pandemic is sweeping the world, the need to deliver reliable and good quality services and software at a fast pace has become crucial. Following the lockdown imposed by governments, enterprises of every size across diverse industries are deploying some version of DevOps, with the use of a broad range of tools as well as best practices. Post SARS-CoV-2, more and more companies are leveraging DevOps to arrive at sound decisions while analyzing the risks posed by digital products.

The novel coronavirus has emerged as a lucrative opportunity for the market, as more and more companies are now following basic principles that include bold actions taken with a solid understanding of the challenges or risks, high focus on a holistic approach along with speed and flexibility, which is mostly possible with the adoption of DevOps. A fortified DevOps strategy is also helping organizations in delivering better quality software to the end users at faster pace. Especially since the COVID-19 outbreak, DevOps has not only emerged as a valuable commodity for end users but has also significantly benefited organizations to a large extent.

Primary Drivers and Key Restraints

The rapid digitization of enterprises with automated operations, rising uptake of cloud technologies, increasing consumption of agile frameworks, and the need for enhanced communication between IT teams for better operational efficiency can induce growth of the DevOps market. Organizations are progressively using DevOps tools and services to deliver more advanced software, bring down the time for marketing, boost productivity, streamline workflows and reduce the costs of software delivery, maintenance and development.

Containerization is a trend that is bolstering the market growth, as it helps simplify the use of the software across organizations. Containers are making it easier to deliver the software to the delivery system in a uniform and proper outer shell, while facilitating the automation of the adoption of these applications. Platform-as-a-service or PaaS is hailed as another trend that can add to the strength of the DevOps market, as it is a more cost-effective and efficient option to run a service.

The MRFR report throws light on a few collaborations between companies that have fostered the market expansion for DevOps. To cite a reference, in January 2020, XebiaLabs and CollabNet VersionOne collaborated to build a DevOps platform for vendors, to enable them to offer their customers with end-to-end management features as well as the visibility required to offer secure software solutions. Even as countries are struggling to find a COVID-19 breakthrough, the market is deemed to perform relatively well, given the increasing prevalence of digitization and the ceased physical mobility across IT companies due to lockdown and the consequent surge in the use of cloud services.

Market Segmentation

The DevOps industry has been considered for solution, deployment, organization size, as well as industry verticals.

The primary solutions described in the market research include lifecycle management, analytics, monitoring and performance management, testing & development, delivery & operations management, and more.

The deployment-based sections are on-premise as well as on-cloud. The types of on-cloud deployment –wise segments are private cloud, hybrid cloud and public cloud, which are noting higher adoption post COVID-19.

The organization size ranges outlined are large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises or SMEs.

The industry verticals that majorly deploy DevOps include media & entertainment, information and telecommunication technology enabled services (ITES), manufacturing, BSFI, government & public, healthcare, retail, and others.

Regional Study

The regional study of the market covers Europe, Asia Pacific or APAC, North America, and the Rest of the World or RoW.

MRFR reckons North America to be a prominent growth pocket, armed with a strong economy and the knack for fast adoption of the latest technologies. The high concentration of renowned companies, especially in the United States (U.S) is also deemed to be a growth booster in the regional market. Other governing factors that favor the market include the high uptake of DevOps solutions in IT and telecommunications, retail and finance industries and the rapid consumption of hybrid cloud solutions by organizations.

Moving ahead, it is projected that the APAC market can procure the fastest growth rate in the following years, as a result of the mounting demand for digital services, rising use of mobile devices and the massive spending on advancements in IT infrastructure. The surging need for automated software in India, Japan, Singapore and China also warrants incredible market growth in the region. A number of SMEs are surfacing in these countries that are making immense demand for DevOps solutions to streamline their business operations.

Top Players

The top contenders in the DevOps industry include Clarive (Spain), TO THE NEW (India), Docker, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., VersionOne, Inc., Red Hat, Inc. (the U.S.), RapidValue (the U.S.), Google, Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Chef, Inc., Micro Focus (the U.K.), Clarizen Inc, Perforce (the U.S.), XebiaLabs (the U.S.), CA Technologies (the U.S.), GitLab (the U.S.), Amazon Web Services, Inc., Puppet Labs, Inc. (the U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (the U.S.), Atlassian (Australia), Rackspace (the U.S.), CollabNet (the U.S.), Microsoft Corporation, HashiCorp (the U.S.), EMC Corporation, CFEngine (the U.S.), Electric Cloud (the U.S.), Cigniti (India), OpenMake Software (the U.S.), and more.

