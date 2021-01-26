Monoclonal Antibody therapy Market Insights, Growth, Dynamics and Future Outlook By 2023

The Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market has been evaluated as rapidly growing market and it is expected that the market will continue to grow similarly in the near future. Antibodies are an important part of the immune system. Generally, our body creates antibodies in response to an antigen entering the body. These antibodies attach to the antigen in order to mark it as harmful which is then destroyed by the body’s immune system. Monoclonal Antibodies are the antibodies produced in the laboratory which can mimic the function of a normal antibody to attack the antigen.

However, monoclonal antibodies are engineered in such a way that they identify and attach to the mono-specific targeted antigen on the surface of the cancer cell or any other foreign cell. It is often referred to as a targeted immunotherapy. Monoclonal antibodies identify and destroy the tumor cells without causing any harm to the normal healthy cells of the body. The major application of the monoclonal antibody therapy is the treatment of the cancer. Having said that, Monoclonal antibody therapy can only be done for the cancers in which the antigens have been identified so far. Some of the common monoclonal antibodies are Alemtuzumab, Rituximab, Trastuzumab, Gemtuzumab ozogamicin, Ibritumomab Tioxetan.

Key Players for Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market

There are plenty of large and small market players which operate in this market all over the globe. The major participants of this market are

AbbVie Inc.,

Amgen Inc.,

Bayer AG,

Biogen Inc.,

Bristol–Myers Squibb Company,

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,

GenScript,

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.,

Johnson & Johnson,

Merck KGaA,

Novartis AG,

Pfizer Inc.,

Sanofi,

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, and others.

Segments for Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market

Monoclonal antibody therapy market has been segmented on the basis of source which comprises of recombinant, chimeric, humanized, human, and other. On the basis of application, market is segmented into diagnostic test, analytical and chemical uses, cancer treatment, autoimmune diseases, hematological disorders, and others. On the basis of end user, market is segmented into hospitals, clinic, research laboratories and others.

Regional Analysis for Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market

Depending on geographic region, monoclonal antibody therapy market is segmented into four key regions: America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Globally, America is the largest market for monoclonal antibody therapy. North American region is the leading market in the America region. Europe is the second-largest market globally for monoclonal antibody therapy which is expected to continue its growth in the near future. Asia pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region in monoclonal antibody therapy market.

