Infusion pumps Market Research Overview, Business Growth, Future Trends and Dynamics By 2023

Global Infusion Pumps Market Insights

Due to increasing prevalence of diseases like diabetes and cancer in the world has attracted man of the major and medium sized company to introduce the better and effective alternatives for the treatment. Presence of many minor and medium sized companies in the market has created competition. And so major companies are acquiring and merging with small companies so as to minimize the competition and increase the market.

For instance, CareFusion Corporation has developed the Alaris Pump module which is an infusion pump helps in continuous or intermediate delivery of fluid, blood or medication to patient of any age.

Johnson & Johnson has introduced Animas® Insulin Pumps for delivery of insulin to the diabetic patients. This pump is attached to Animas® Vibe® System for proving the real-time blood glucose insights.

Smiths Medical has launched CADD® an ambulatory infusion pump which provide reliable performance and accurate medication delivery. Due to small, lightweight and easy to use it is expected that this pump is soon find its place in home care segment. Beside this MEDFUSION™ a syringe infusion system is also widely used due to its dose accuracy, safety and simplicity.

Global Infusion Pumps Market Analysis

The Global Infusion pumps market is growing at a steady pace. The various factors that influence the growth of the market are increased use of infusion pumps for the delivery of drugs and other fluids, rising prevalence of chronic and fatal diseases, high demand of the infusion systems in the military medical units, technological advancements from the leading Infusion pumps market players. Furthermore, the factors such as patient safety concerns and improper infusion leading to the severe consequences, unmet medical needs in the low-income countries are hamper the growth of the Infusion pumps market.

Global Infusion Pumps Market size to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period 2017-2023. Infusion pumps are the medical devices which are used to deliver medication or nutrient to the body. They deliver the controlled amount of fluids and thus are helpful in delivering medication in diseases like diabetes. The major reason for the growth of this infusion pumps market is increasing prevalence of diseases like diabetes and cancer. Beside this increasing geriatric population and technological advances has provided fuel for the growth of the market. For instance, in May 2015, Pfizer has acquired Hospira Inc. and is the largest pharmaceutical overtake. This acquisition has increased the Pfizer’s market dramatically. Sapphire pumps which was launched by Hospira Inc. is boosting business.

Infusion Pumps Market Key Players:

CareFusion Corporation (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Smiths Medical (U.K.), Becton Dickinson & Company (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter International, Inc. (U.S.), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), Fresenius Kabi (Germany), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Moog Inc (U.S.), Asante (US), Biomedical Solutions (US), Flowonix Medical Inc (US), Hospira, Inc (US), Micromed (UK), Mircel Medical Device (Greece), Q-Core (Israel), Stryker (US), 3M (U.S.), ICU Medical, Inc. (U.S.), and Terumo Medical Corporation (Japan) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the global Infusion Pumps Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

