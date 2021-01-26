Fertility Drug and SurgeryMarket Size, Trends, Insights, Share, Growth, Demand and Outlook By 2023

Fertility Drug and Surgery Market Scenario

Infertility is a condition when a couple can’t get pregnant despite having unprotected sex. Infertility may cause due to a defect in a reproductive system such as abnormal production of sperm due to sexually transmitted diseases or other factors.

There are various symptoms faced by infertile men and woman. In woman the irregular menstrual periods, hormone fluctuation, and in men the semen abnormalities, pelvic infections or sexually transmitted diseases are the common symptoms.

The increasing cases of infertility due to a sedentary lifestyle and other factors may boost the demand for fertility treatment products and drive the market growth.

The key factors responsible for driving the market growth are an increase in global infertility rates, increasing obesity, delayed pregnancies in women, increase in gamete donations, increase in disposable income, also rising healthcare expenditure worldwide is promoting the market growth.

Fertility Drug and Surgery Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global fertility drug and surgery market are

Eli Lilly

Baxter Healthcare Corporation

Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merck & Co. Pharmaceutical Company

Noven Pharmaceuticalorganon Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Personal Products Company

Pfizer Inc.

Procter & Gamble Pharmaceuticals

Emd Serono Inc.

and others.

Fertility Drug and Surgery Market Segmentation:

The global fertility drug and surgery market are segmented on the basis of underlying cause, drug, procedures, end user, and region.

On the basis of the underlying cause , the global fertility drug and surgery market is segmented into male and female.

, the global fertility drug and surgery market is segmented into male and female. By drug , the global fertility drug and surgery market is categorized into clomiphene citrate, letrozole, Serophene, hormone treatment, gonadotrophins, aromatase inhibitors, estrogen receptor modulators, dopamine agonists, metformin hydrochloride and others.

, the global fertility drug and surgery market is categorized into clomiphene citrate, letrozole, Serophene, hormone treatment, gonadotrophins, aromatase inhibitors, estrogen receptor modulators, dopamine agonists, metformin hydrochloride and others. On the basis of procedures, the global fertility drug and surgery market is segmented into hysteroscopy, laparoscopy and robotic laparoscopy, laparotomy/open surgery, egg retrieval, varicocelectomy, vasectomy reversal (vasovasostomy or vasoepididymostomy), sperm retrieval (epididymal aspiration).

the global fertility drug and surgery market is segmented into hysteroscopy, laparoscopy and robotic laparoscopy, laparotomy/open surgery, egg retrieval, varicocelectomy, vasectomy reversal (vasovasostomy or vasoepididymostomy), sperm retrieval (epididymal aspiration). By end-user , the global fertility drug and surgery market is categorized into fertility clinics, hospitals, clinical research institutes, and others.

, the global fertility drug and surgery market is categorized into fertility clinics, hospitals, clinical research institutes, and others. On the basis of region, the global fertility drug and surgery market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas is expected to hold the largest market share and the Middle East & Africa with a low market share during the forecasted period.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis:

The Americas dominates the global market for fertility drug and surgery owing to the growing female geriatric population, increase in gamete donations, an increase in clinical research within the region. Additionally, the increasing awareness about the fertility treatment and presence of developed economies and healthcare sector within the region dives the market growth during the forecast period.

In 2017, it was estimated that Europe stood second in the global fertility drug and surgery market due to the increasing prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases such as gonorrhea, chlamydia, mumps, and others which produces the abnormal sperm. Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region for the global fertility drug and surgery market in 2017. Factors such as increased innovation and awareness about the available treatment methods fuel the market growth within the region.

On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa hold the least share in the global fertility drug and surgery market. The presence of poor economies and low per capita income, especially within the African region make the market to lag within the region. A majority of the market share within this region is estimated to be held by the Middle East.

