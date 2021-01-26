Body Sensors Market Trends, Growth, Share, Dynamics, Insights and Overview

Body Sensors Market is worth $25 billion by 2023, according to Global Body Sensors Market Information Type (Motion Sensors, Position Sensors, Temperature Sensor, Inertial Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Others), By Application (Fitness, Blood Pressure Monitoring, Temperature Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitoring, Weight Monitoring, Others) and Region. The global body sensors market has been growing pervasively, mainly due to the huge advances in medical technologies.

Body Sensors Market Key Players Analyzed for this report:

Allegro MicroSystems (US), 4B Braime Components Ltd. (UK), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Althen GmbH Mess (Germany), Amsys GmbH (Germany), ASC GmbH (Germany), Barksdale GmbH (Germany), Balluff GmbH (Germany), and Baumer Group (Switzerland) among others.

Market Overview:

Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that global body sensors market poised to touch a valuation of USD 25 BN by 2023 registering a CAGR over 10% between 2017 to 2023. In 2016, the market valuation had reached USD 19 BN.

Considering the importance of sensors as a component of the quality and reliability of healthcare solutions, manufacturers operating in the market are working in accordance with certified processes and procedures to develop adept body sensors distributing equal focus on the production and service activities.

Additional factors boosting the growth of the market include overwhelming innovations in medical technology, the evolving sensor technology, and increasing adoption of this technology for various healthcare-related purposes. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as COPD and others and the augmented demand for intensive care for patients in critical conditions are propelling the market demand for body sensors.

Also, the proliferation of home care services is supporting the market allowing patients to self-diagnose and monitor chronic diseases with the increased accuracy in disease management through notifications alerts, and real-time patient data communication.These advantages alongside the sensor-enabled pills are fostering the growth of body sensors market to a great deal. Furthermore, the increasing geriatric populace and rapidly changing lifestyle propel the growth of the body sensors market.

Segmental Analysis:

The MRFR analysis is segmented into four key dynamics for enhanced understanding.

By Type: Motion Sensors, Position Sensors, Temperature Sensor, Inertial Sensors, and Pressure Sensors, among others.

By Application: Fitness, Blood Pressure Monitoring, Temperature Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitoring, and Weight Monitoring among others.

By End-users: Athletes, Soldiers, and Medical Patients among others.

By Regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis:

Globally, the North American region accounts for the leading market for body sensors. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, and obesity issues that are leading to heart diseases & disorders alongside the rising geriatric population is impacting market growth positively.

The market is continually growing due to the growing number of patients suffering from major/minor heart issues. Moreover, factors fostering the regional market include the increasing emphasis on healthcare, the presence of key players, high healthcare expenditure, and well-developed technology. Additionally, increasing government initiatives and funding for research, rising demand for technologically advanced wearable heart monitoring devices, and developments in advanced medical treatment options are substantiating the market growth.

The body sensors market in the European region accounts for the second-largest market due to the increasing healthcare expenditure, availability of advanced treatment facilities, and government initiatives.

Led by the increasing number of cardiovascular issues that are becoming paramount concerns, the European body sensors market is likely to register an impressive CAGR during the review period. Furthermore, increasing government support and funding released for the development, and improving treatment are fuelling the growth of the regional market.

The Asia Pacific region, heading with the increasing number of aging populaces and the rising prevalence of cardiac disorders, is rapidly emerging as a profitable market for body sensors. Occurrences of cardiovascular diseases in the region are growing at an alarming rate. Simultaneously, other dominant factors such as the faster adoption of healthcare technology, government initiatives to improve the quality of healthcare, favorable insurance, and reimbursement policies are fostering the growth of the APAC body sensors market.

Additionally, eminent key players are increasingly setting up their manufacturing plants in some of the APAC countries such as China, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea which, in turn, is propelling the market growth of body sensors in this region.

