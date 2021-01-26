Global Boat Insurance Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country from 2019-2025

Boat Insurance is hull insurance that covers damage to a boat, its machinery and its equipment. It refers to the main body of the ship and it can be understood like car insurance, with a difference of being for a water faring vehicle instead of land. It covers all types of vessels operating into the oceans, lakes, or rivers like bulk carriers, fishing boats, ships, tankers, cruises, yachts.
Europe is a mature market and navigating the market with the market size 2618 in 2017. China develops maturely in recent years and also plays an important role in Boat Insurance market.
In 2018, the global Boat Insurance market size was 830 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1120 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Boat Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Boat Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Zurich
AXA
AVIVA
State Farm
Allianz
GEICO
Sompo Japan Nipponkoa
CPIC
Markel Corporation
Kemper Corporation
Allstate
MetLife
PingAn
Westfield
Westpac
RAA
Northbridge
RSA Insurance
Helvetia
Pantaenius Yacht Insurance
Generali
United Marine Underwriters
Pacific Marine
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Actual Cash Value
Agreed Amount Value
Market segment by Application, split into
Ocean
Lakes
Rivers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Boat Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Boat Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Boat Insurance are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.