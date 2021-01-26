Global IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country from 2019-2025

In 2018, the global IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft
BMC
IBM Software
Symantec
Attachmate
JustSAMIt
Scalable Software
Samanage
HewlettPackard
Freshservice
Spiceworks
Deloitte
Real Asset Management
Lansweeper
LabTech
InvGate
Auvik
StacksWare
INSPUR
eAbax
Chevin FleetWave
ManageEngine
Atlassian
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Corporate
Education
Government
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.