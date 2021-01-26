Global Brown Rice Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2019

Brown rice is similar to white rice type with intact bran layer and cereal germ. It is edible whole grain with only outer hull removed.

The global Brown Rice market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Brown Rice volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Brown Rice market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Amira Nature Foods

Chandrika Group of Mills

Riviana Foods

T.K. Ricemill

AshAsia Golden Rice

Daawat

Shiva Shellac and Chemicals

Ebro Foods

Agistin Biotech

SunFoods

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sweet Brown Rice

Brown Basmati Rice

Segment by Application

Household

Restaurant

Other

