Categories
News

Global Brown Rice Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2019

Brown rice is similar to white rice type with intact bran layer and cereal germ. It is edible whole grain with only outer hull removed.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/concentrated-solar-power-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-01-06

The global Brown Rice market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Brown Rice volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Brown Rice market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

ALSO READ: https://www.openpr.com/news/1279295/PC-Lenses-Global-Industry-Size-Share-Trends-Analysis-and-Forecast-2018-2025.html

The following manufacturers are covered:
Amira Nature Foods
Chandrika Group of Mills
Riviana Foods
T.K. Ricemill

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/seasonal-affective-disorder-therapeutics-industry—treatment-outlook-analysis-research-review-to-2024-2021-01-04

AshAsia Golden Rice
Daawat
Shiva Shellac and Chemicals
Ebro Foods
Agistin Biotech
SunFoods

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/narrowband-iot-nb-iot-chipset-market-2020-global-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-05

Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/concentrated-solar-power-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-01-06

Segment by Type
Sweet Brown Rice
Brown Basmati Rice

Segment by Application
Household
Restaurant
Other

https://primefeed.in/